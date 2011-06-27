Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
Pros & Cons
- City gas mileage is considerably high for a big truck
- can accelerate to nearly 30 mph on electric power alone.
- Questionable value
- only available as a crew cab
- limited options
- quirky power delivery
- slow acceleration
- below-average braking
- limited towing capacity
Edmunds' Expert Review
While the 2013 Chevy Silverado 1500 Hybrid may be a real hybrid, it isn't really a good choice.
Vehicle overview
It used to be that only the most environmentally conscious buyers and tech-obsessed early adopters were interested in driving a gasoline-electric hybrid. Fast forward a decade and there are more people willing to consider one. There are also more models to choose from, including the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid.
While that evolving mindset is certainly a positive development, not every hybrid-powered model makes sense. This full-size Chevy pickup is one of those that's just plain hard to justify on the basis of both everyday drivability and the long-term bottom line.
Unlike the original Silverado Hybrid launched back in 2005 with an ineffectual "mild" hybrid powertrain, this latest generation is the real deal. Its sophisticated hybrid system, which mates a 6.0-liter V8 with a pair of electric motors for a total output of 379 horsepower, allows this big truck to cruise along in full electric mode, on four or eight cylinders of the gasoline engine, or some combination thereof. Add a few other mileage-boosting tricks, including low-rolling-resistance tires and a tonneau cover that improves the truck's aerodynamics, and the result is a full-size crew cab model that can achieve an impressive EPA rating of 20 mpg city and 23 mpg highway.
Unfortunately, the Silverado Hybrid has a couple of significant drawbacks, starting with the hybrid powertrain's performance quirks and an unimpressive 6,100-pound towing capacity. The real deal-breaker, though, is its higher price, which is thousands more than a comparably equipped version with the 5.3-liter V8 under the hood and would take many years of operation to be offset by lower fuel consumption.
While buying a Silverado Hybrid doesn't really pencil out, there are a couple of other alternatives worth considering. The revised 2013 Ram 1500 with the new 3.6-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission is very nearly as fuel-efficient and a good bit more affordable. The same can be said of the 2013 Ford F-150, which also offers much more robust performance and a much higher towing capacity.
All in all, we respect GM's efforts here but simply can't recommend buying a 2013 Chevy Silverado 1500 Hybrid.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid models
The 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid is available only as a crew cab with a 5-foot-9 cargo box, and there are just two trim levels: 1HY and 2HY.
The base 1HY provides 18-inch alloy wheels, a soft tonneau cover for the cargo bed, rear privacy glass, heated mirrors, a locking tailgate, cruise control, full power accessories, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. A six-way power driver seat is optional.
The 2HY adds foglights, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, a hard tonneau cover, leather upholstery, six-way power front bucket seats (manual recline), a front center console, power-adjustable pedals, a rear defroster, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a touchscreen navigation system, real-time traffic info and an upgraded Bose audio system with an iPod/USB audio interface. A sunroof is optional.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Available in a choice of two- or four-wheel drive, the Silverado 1500 Hybrid is powered by a 6.0-liter V8 supplemented by two 60-kilowatt electric motors supplied by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack under the rear seat. On its own, the V8 is rated at 332 hp and 367 pound-feet of torque. GM engineers say that combined output with the electric motors is 379 hp.
The unique transmission houses the electric motors along with three different planetary gearsets and four traditional clutches. It's complex to say the least, but simply put, it maximizes efficiency by adapting itself to current driving conditions.
In Edmunds testing, a 4WD Silverado Hybrid took a leisurely 9.2 seconds to get from zero to 60 mph. By comparison, the new V6-powered Ram 1500 gets it done in 8.0 seconds while the Ford F-150 with the turbocharged EcoBoost V6 does it in 6.5 seconds. The Hybrid's maximum tow rating is 6,100 pounds (5,900 pounds for 4WD), which is between 1,000 and 3,600 pounds less than a Silverado crew cab with the 5.3-liter V8.
EPA fuel economy estimates are 20 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 21 combined. The city is where this hybrid powertrain shines, with most full-size trucks earning EPA ratings of around 15 mpg city.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. The 2HY trim gets rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.
In Edmunds brake testing, the 4WD Silverado Hybrid came to a stop from 60 mph in 144 feet, a below-average performance for trucks of similar heft.
In government crash tests, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid received an overall score of four stars out of five, including four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested a gas-only Silverado 1500 and gave the truck a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection, a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact protection and a second-worst score of "Marginal" for roof strength.
Driving
On the road, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid has a few idiosyncrasies that take some getting used to. Specifically, the truck will slowly begin to roll forward when powered solely by the electric motors, but then it seems to take off when the gasoline engine kicks in. Some have also complained of awkward surges under hard acceleration and during normal braking.
Speaking of which, brake feel alternates between artificial and frustrating. There's a delayed response to actual braking force, then grabby deceleration upon engagement. Then again, once you get accustomed to the response you can utilize the regeneration mode to help reduce brake pad wear and increase battery power.
The use of a taller rear axle ratio -- a ploy designed to help boost highway fuel economy numbers -- contributes to the truck's seemingly anemic acceleration. The upside is an EPA-estimated 23 mpg highway, which gives the big pickup a theoretical range between fill-ups of better than 500 miles.
Interior
The Silverado 1500 Hybrid offers a passenger cabin that's generally quiet and solid. Front seat comfort is good, but the rear seat could be improved by a less severe seatback angle. When it comes time to haul stuff, those rear seatbacks fold down to create a flat load floor and the standard tonneau cover keeps prying eyes off whatever goodies you have stored in the bed.
Unlike Ford and Dodge's trucks, interior design is more functional than fashionable, with easy-to-read gauges and straightforward controls that can nevertheless be on the small side. The 1HY has a more no-frills look to it than the nicer 2HY, but even this pricey top trim level looks less classy than the LTZ model offered in non-hybrid Silverados.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/1HY
6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Hybrid
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/2HY
6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Hybrid
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab w/1HY
6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Hybrid
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab w/2HY
6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Hybrid
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
Marginal
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid is the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,135.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $44,710
- 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $51,490
- 4dr Crew Cab w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $41,135
- 4dr Crew Cab w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $47,915
What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid?
More about the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Overview
The Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr Crew Cab w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), and 4dr Crew Cab w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).
What do people think of the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 Silverado 1500 Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 Silverado 1500 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid?
Which 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid.
Can't find a new 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,948.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,396.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
