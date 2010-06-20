Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid for Sale Near Me

8 listings
Silverado 1500 Hybrid Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

    72,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

    85,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

    79,401 miles

    $12,776

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

    140,034 miles

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

    154,596 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

    121,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

    93,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,989

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

    15,116 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Fantastic Truck
RH,06/20/2010
For years I've needed hauling capability for my 6,000 lb. boat, home improvement store purchases, and the family. My previous hauler ('05 Suburban) did the job, but got only 10.5 mpg. Enter the Silverado 1500 Hybrid. I've only had it for two weeks, so I can't make any long term evaluation. However, it is a fantastic truck that does it all, while getting 20 mpg both around town and on the highway. It pulls my boat with ease (even in electric mode), and is a comfortable family vehicle. It is easy to forget that there is a truck back there behind the second row of seats. The hybrid function is incredible, and does exactly what it should, getting great mileage without sacrificing power.
Report abuse

