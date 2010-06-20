Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid for Sale Near Me
8 listings
- 72,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$773 Below Market
- 85,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$211 Below Market
- 79,401 miles
$12,776
- 140,034 miles
$13,995
- 154,596 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900
- 121,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
- 93,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,989
- 15,116 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995
RH,06/20/2010
For years I've needed hauling capability for my 6,000 lb. boat, home improvement store purchases, and the family. My previous hauler ('05 Suburban) did the job, but got only 10.5 mpg. Enter the Silverado 1500 Hybrid. I've only had it for two weeks, so I can't make any long term evaluation. However, it is a fantastic truck that does it all, while getting 20 mpg both around town and on the highway. It pulls my boat with ease (even in electric mode), and is a comfortable family vehicle. It is easy to forget that there is a truck back there behind the second row of seats. The hybrid function is incredible, and does exactly what it should, getting great mileage without sacrificing power.
