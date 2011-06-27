  1. Home
2003 Chevrolet S-10 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,012$3,022$3,575
Clean$1,817$2,728$3,224
Average$1,428$2,139$2,523
Rough$1,038$1,551$1,822
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,260$3,330$3,916
Clean$2,042$3,006$3,532
Average$1,604$2,358$2,764
Rough$1,167$1,709$1,996
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,724$2,655$3,166
Clean$1,557$2,397$2,855
Average$1,223$1,880$2,234
Rough$890$1,363$1,613
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,449$1,829$2,038
Clean$1,309$1,651$1,839
Average$1,028$1,295$1,439
Rough$748$939$1,039
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,775$2,584$3,027
Clean$1,604$2,333$2,730
Average$1,260$1,829$2,136
Rough$916$1,326$1,542
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,095$3,162$3,747
Clean$1,892$2,855$3,379
Average$1,487$2,239$2,644
Rough$1,081$1,623$1,909
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,875$2,884$3,436
Clean$1,694$2,603$3,099
Average$1,331$2,041$2,425
Rough$968$1,480$1,751
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,783$3,937$4,570
Clean$2,514$3,554$4,122
Average$1,975$2,787$3,225
Rough$1,437$2,020$2,329
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,899$3,002$3,606
Clean$1,715$2,710$3,252
Average$1,348$2,125$2,545
Rough$980$1,541$1,837
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,311$3,308$3,856
Clean$2,087$2,986$3,477
Average$1,640$2,342$2,721
Rough$1,193$1,698$1,965
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS Xtreme Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,257$3,438$4,084
Clean$2,039$3,103$3,683
Average$1,602$2,434$2,882
Rough$1,165$1,764$2,081
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,987$3,081$3,680
Clean$1,794$2,781$3,319
Average$1,410$2,181$2,597
Rough$1,025$1,581$1,875
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS Xtreme Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,952$3,087$3,707
Clean$1,763$2,786$3,343
Average$1,385$2,185$2,616
Rough$1,007$1,584$1,889
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS ZR2 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,128$4,670$5,513
Clean$2,826$4,215$4,972
Average$2,220$3,306$3,891
Rough$1,615$2,397$2,809
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Chevrolet S-10 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,892 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,855 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet S-10 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,892 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,855 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Chevrolet S-10, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,892 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,855 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Chevrolet S-10. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Chevrolet S-10 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 ranges from $1,081 to $3,747, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Chevrolet S-10 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.