Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,012
|$3,022
|$3,575
|Clean
|$1,817
|$2,728
|$3,224
|Average
|$1,428
|$2,139
|$2,523
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,551
|$1,822
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,260
|$3,330
|$3,916
|Clean
|$2,042
|$3,006
|$3,532
|Average
|$1,604
|$2,358
|$2,764
|Rough
|$1,167
|$1,709
|$1,996
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,724
|$2,655
|$3,166
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,397
|$2,855
|Average
|$1,223
|$1,880
|$2,234
|Rough
|$890
|$1,363
|$1,613
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$1,829
|$2,038
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,651
|$1,839
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,295
|$1,439
|Rough
|$748
|$939
|$1,039
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,775
|$2,584
|$3,027
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,333
|$2,730
|Average
|$1,260
|$1,829
|$2,136
|Rough
|$916
|$1,326
|$1,542
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,095
|$3,162
|$3,747
|Clean
|$1,892
|$2,855
|$3,379
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,239
|$2,644
|Rough
|$1,081
|$1,623
|$1,909
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,875
|$2,884
|$3,436
|Clean
|$1,694
|$2,603
|$3,099
|Average
|$1,331
|$2,041
|$2,425
|Rough
|$968
|$1,480
|$1,751
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,783
|$3,937
|$4,570
|Clean
|$2,514
|$3,554
|$4,122
|Average
|$1,975
|$2,787
|$3,225
|Rough
|$1,437
|$2,020
|$2,329
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,899
|$3,002
|$3,606
|Clean
|$1,715
|$2,710
|$3,252
|Average
|$1,348
|$2,125
|$2,545
|Rough
|$980
|$1,541
|$1,837
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,311
|$3,308
|$3,856
|Clean
|$2,087
|$2,986
|$3,477
|Average
|$1,640
|$2,342
|$2,721
|Rough
|$1,193
|$1,698
|$1,965
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS Xtreme Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$3,438
|$4,084
|Clean
|$2,039
|$3,103
|$3,683
|Average
|$1,602
|$2,434
|$2,882
|Rough
|$1,165
|$1,764
|$2,081
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$3,081
|$3,680
|Clean
|$1,794
|$2,781
|$3,319
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,181
|$2,597
|Rough
|$1,025
|$1,581
|$1,875
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LS Xtreme Rwd SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,952
|$3,087
|$3,707
|Clean
|$1,763
|$2,786
|$3,343
|Average
|$1,385
|$2,185
|$2,616
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,584
|$1,889
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet S-10 3dr Extended Cab LS ZR2 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,128
|$4,670
|$5,513
|Clean
|$2,826
|$4,215
|$4,972
|Average
|$2,220
|$3,306
|$3,891
|Rough
|$1,615
|$2,397
|$2,809