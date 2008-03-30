Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 for Sale Near Me

  • 1991 Chevrolet S-10
    used

    1991 Chevrolet S-10

    60,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    268,620 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $900

    Details
  • 1997 Chevrolet S-10
    used

    1997 Chevrolet S-10

    40,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,598

    Details
  • 1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    157,615 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    266,743 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    224,012 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    128,309 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,106

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    145,380 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,000

    $2,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS in White
    used

    2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    30,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,993

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    122,081 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,352

    $255 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    126,248 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,350

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    40,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10

    35,303 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,888

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Black
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    116,447 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet S-10 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Chevrolet S-10

    143,244 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,649

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet S-10

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet S-10
Overall Consumer Rating
4.58 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Good 'ol truck, but still helps
toyoracing2008,03/30/2008
Good truck. It's been dependable as can be for it being almost 17 years old. But, compared to other vehicles of different brands, the metal used for the body was very poor, the bed panel rusted out and now theres a gaping hole, the bottom of the doors have rusted, as has the left door jams. I love the truck, but I still think chevy could have done better even with the new S10's, I mean, come on, it has only .3 liters less than Fords 4.6 V8, and yet only around 200 horses? I love my truck, enough said..
Report abuse
