Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 for Sale Near Me

Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player Tachometer Deluxe Cloth Trim Engine; Vortec 2200 L4 Mfi Gvwr; 4200 Lbs. (1905 Kg) Paint; Solid Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front 60/40 Split-Bench; Manual Reclining; Integral Outboard Head Restraints; Armrests Suspension Package; Solid Smooth Ride Tires; P205/75R15; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 5-Speed Manual W/Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2003 Chevrolet S-10 only has 143,244mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 2200 L4 MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chevrolet S-10 is a perfect addition to any home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCCS14H238234708

Stock: 38234708

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020