Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 60,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
Knoepfler Chevrolet - Sioux City / Iowa
Black / Gray 1991 Chevrolet S-10 4WD 4.3L V6 FI Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19Z2M2242265
Stock: P7449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 268,620 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$900
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! 4 Wheel Drive never get stuck again* This is the perfect do-it-all car that is guaranteed to amaze you with its versatility... All smiles!!! Lower price! Was $2287 NOW $900! This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work** Safety equipment includes: ABS...Other features include: 4.3 L liter V6 engine Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 22 and EPA city (mpg): 16 4x4 4WD Type - Part-time Bed Length - 72.0 '... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCT19X3T8229207
Stock: A5797B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 40,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Rear Step Bumper 2.2L (133) Sfi L4 Engine 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio 4200# Gvwr 5-Speed Manual Transmission W/Od Air Conditioning Not Desired Bench Seat Custom Cloth Trim Fleetside Body P205/75R15 All-Season Sbr Bsw Tires Preliminary Invoice Smooth Suspension Chassis Pkg Solid Paint Radio Delete Powertrain Value Pkg Preferred Equipment Group 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. The Chevrolet S-10 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 with Standard Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS1443VK105170
Stock: VK105170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 157,615 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
5 Stars Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS194XVK126140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 266,743 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
Red Rock Hyundai - Grand Junction / Colorado
This is a great running little truck! Has plenty of life left to daily drive or haul toys out to the desert. Call (970) 242-4200 or stop in to Red Rock Hyundai today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19X1WK103584
Stock: H2332B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 224,012 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
City Chevrolet - Columbia City / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 4 Speakers, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Front 60/40 Split Bench Seat, LS Decor Package. 1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS Our NO Hassle price is very competitive. Small City feel, Big City Deals! Only 17 miles west of Fort Wayne and 23 miles east of Warsaw. A short Drive for HUGE savings! Right next to Paiges Crossing! Proudly serving Columbia City, Huntington, Roanoke, Fort Wayne, Auburn, Warsaw, Leo, Goshen, Marion, Syracuse, Churubusco, Hicksville, Defiance, Valparaiso, Kendallville, Elkhart, Mishawaka, New Haven, South Bend and Angola. We apply every vehicle in stock with Perma Plate Paint Protect for $489 (not included in price)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Standard Cab, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS1447WK210554
Stock: FD5340B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS regular cab 2WD with the 2.2L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth seats; hard tonneau cover. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS1442X8209004
Stock: 26085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,309 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,106
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
1999 Chevrolet S-10 2D Standard Cab LS Indigo Blue Metallic Vortec 2.2L I4 SFI 4-Speed Automatic RWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS1444X8153227
Stock: P7685B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 145,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,000$2,439 Below Market
Champion Chevrolet of Fowlerville - Fowlerville / Michigan
Located At Champion Chevrolet In Howell, MI And Available At All 7 Champion Auto Group Locations! Questions Or To Schedule A Test Drive Call/Text 517-292-0444. To Keep You Safe, We Deliver! Buy Online-Text-Email-Chat-Phone 517-292-0444 And We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle To Your Door! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! ITS THAT EASY. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR AS/IS WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLES, THEY SELL QUICKLY SO ACT FAST!, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, Aluminum Wheels w/Spectra Gray Accents, Appearance Package, Black Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Black Roof Rack, Body-Colored Front & Rear Bumpers, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Convenience Package, Fleetside Pickup Bed, Front Manual Air Conditioning, Increased Capacity Suspension Package, LS Decor, Power Convenience Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Side Steps, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Spectra Gray Bumpers, Spectra Gray Wheel Flares, Tachometer. Recent Arrival! New Price! Clean CARFAX. 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS Indigo Blue Metallic Every pre-owned vehicle comes with an autobiography which includes a vehicle history report as well what we did in service to get your vehicle ready for you! We pride ourselves on value pricing our vehicles and exceeding customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13X63K186076
Stock: P5306A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 30,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,993
Capital Chevrolet - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 92268 miles below market average! Carfax Certified / ACCIDENT FREE, V6 ENGINE!, WON'T LAST!, LOW MILES!, PRISTINE!, 16' x 8' Unique Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Door, Body-Colored Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colored Grille w/Gold Bowtie, Comfort Convenience Group, Deep Tinted Glass, Fleetside Box, Floor Mats, Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Increased Capacity Suspension Package, Integral Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Differential, LS Trim, Power Convenience Group, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Remote Keyless Entry, Sport Suspension Package, Unique Xtreme Badging, Wheel Flares, Xtreme Sport Appearance Package, 4 Speakers, 60/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Leather steering wheel, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, EXTREME FACTORY PACKAGE, 16' x 8' Unique Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Door, Body-Colored Front & Rear Bumpers, Body-Colored Grille w/Gold Bowtie, Comfort Convenience Group, Deep Tinted Glass, Fleetside Box, Floor Mats, Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Increased Capacity Suspension Package, Integral Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Differential, LS Trim, Power Convenience Group, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF, Remote Keyless Entry, Sport Suspension Package, Unique Xtreme Badging, Wheel Flares, Xtreme Sport Appearance Package. 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS Summit White Vortec 4.3L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD Price does not include Dealer added items. See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19W628112665
Stock: 9AJ3235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 122,081 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,352$255 Below Market
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS. S-10 LS 4WD, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Indigo Blue Metallic, Graphite Cloth. Odometer is 40437 miles below market average! 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS 4WD Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13X43K184410
Stock: 9249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 126,248 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,350
Fredy Kia - Houston / Texas
Odometer is 3041 miles below market average! Dark Cherry Red Metallic 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI17/22 City/Highway MPGWe know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Fredy Kia has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase. We believe in making this a transparent and enjoyable experience for our customers so all of our cars are priced competitively with Market Based Pricing.All pricing (Fredy discount, rebates, dealer cash, promotions) Include Rebates, finance rebates and trade in assistance on in stock only vehicles. Price does not include dealer added equipment. If you do not qualify for all rebates, finance or trade rebates, vehicle pricing is subject to change. Photos are checked for accuracy but are for illustration purpose only verify with dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19X738125757
Stock: T125757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 40,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Chico Hyundai - Chico / California
Only 40,987 Miles! Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Chevrolet S-10 delivers a Gas V6 4.3L/262 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TACHOMETER, P205/75R15 ALL-SEASON SBR OWL TIRES, INCREASED CAPACITY SUSPENSION PKG (ride:firm) (road use: paved/gravel) (STD).This Chevrolet S-10 Features the Following Options COMFORT CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: tilt wheel, cruise control , DEEP TINTED GLASS, AIR CONDITIONING, 60/40 RECLINING SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: folding backrest, armrest w/integral storage, dual cup holders, easy-entry feature on passenger seat (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: brake/trans shift interlock, 4600# GVWR (2500 front/2700 rear), springs (2500 front/2700 rear), axles (2500 front/ 2900 rear) (STD), 4.3L (262) SFI V6 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: engine oil cooler, tachometer (w/M30 Trans-inc: trans oil cooler), 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO, 15 x 7 CAST-ALUMINUM ARGENT WHEELS, Welded double-wall construction in box sides/tailgate w/steel floor.Visit Us Today For a must-own Chevrolet S-10 come see us at Chico Nissan Hyundai - Retail/Exporting, 575 Manzanita Ave, Chico, CA 95926. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19W618118044
Stock: U11909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 35,303 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,888
Wallingford Buick GMC - Wallingford / Connecticut
Light Pewter Metallic 2003 Chevrolet S-10 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 2.2L I4 MPI RWD, ABS brakes. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 with Standard Cab, 7ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS14H938261758
Stock: 261758T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS19WX18152648
Stock: 240023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,447 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
LOW MILEAGE, CREW CAB WITH CLEAN CARFAX!!! Fresh A/C charge, new front pads/rotors, new front bump stops, new front shocks, front end alignment, new serp belt, new rear pinion seal, fresh oil change! 4.3L V6, 4X4, ZR-5, cloth seats, alloys, power windows/locks, roof rack, running boards, tow package, traction control, aftermarket touch screen radio with aux input, bed liner, and more! Hard to find these trucks with good miles! Call Today! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13X43K109559
Stock: 109559PP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 143,244 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,649
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player Tachometer Deluxe Cloth Trim Engine; Vortec 2200 L4 Mfi Gvwr; 4200 Lbs. (1905 Kg) Paint; Solid Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front 60/40 Split-Bench; Manual Reclining; Integral Outboard Head Restraints; Armrests Suspension Package; Solid Smooth Ride Tires; P205/75R15; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 5-Speed Manual W/Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2003 Chevrolet S-10 only has 143,244mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 2200 L4 MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chevrolet S-10 is a perfect addition to any home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS14H238234708
Stock: 38234708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCT19W818234133
Stock: 19-1285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet S-10 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet S-10
- 5(50%)
- 4(50%)