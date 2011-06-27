  1. Home
2002 Chrysler Sebring Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,313$1,697$1,911
Clean$1,160$1,502$1,692
Average$854$1,113$1,253
Rough$547$723$814
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,039$1,544$1,823
Clean$918$1,367$1,614
Average$675$1,013$1,195
Rough$433$658$777
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,432$2,008$2,326
Clean$1,265$1,777$2,059
Average$931$1,317$1,525
Rough$597$856$991
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,219$1,819$2,148
Clean$1,077$1,610$1,901
Average$793$1,193$1,408
Rough$508$775$915
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,233$1,745$2,027
Clean$1,089$1,545$1,794
Average$801$1,144$1,329
Rough$514$744$864
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,511$2,226$2,619
Clean$1,334$1,970$2,319
Average$982$1,460$1,717
Rough$629$949$1,116
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,540$2,384$2,848
Clean$1,361$2,111$2,521
Average$1,001$1,564$1,867
Rough$642$1,016$1,213
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,844$2,715$3,194
Clean$1,629$2,403$2,827
Average$1,199$1,780$2,094
Rough$768$1,157$1,361
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Chrysler Sebring on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,265 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,777 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Chrysler Sebring. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Chrysler Sebring and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Chrysler Sebring ranges from $597 to $2,326, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Chrysler Sebring is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.