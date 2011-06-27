Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,313
|$1,697
|$1,911
|Clean
|$1,160
|$1,502
|$1,692
|Average
|$854
|$1,113
|$1,253
|Rough
|$547
|$723
|$814
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,039
|$1,544
|$1,823
|Clean
|$918
|$1,367
|$1,614
|Average
|$675
|$1,013
|$1,195
|Rough
|$433
|$658
|$777
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,432
|$2,008
|$2,326
|Clean
|$1,265
|$1,777
|$2,059
|Average
|$931
|$1,317
|$1,525
|Rough
|$597
|$856
|$991
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,219
|$1,819
|$2,148
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,610
|$1,901
|Average
|$793
|$1,193
|$1,408
|Rough
|$508
|$775
|$915
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$1,745
|$2,027
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,545
|$1,794
|Average
|$801
|$1,144
|$1,329
|Rough
|$514
|$744
|$864
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,511
|$2,226
|$2,619
|Clean
|$1,334
|$1,970
|$2,319
|Average
|$982
|$1,460
|$1,717
|Rough
|$629
|$949
|$1,116
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,540
|$2,384
|$2,848
|Clean
|$1,361
|$2,111
|$2,521
|Average
|$1,001
|$1,564
|$1,867
|Rough
|$642
|$1,016
|$1,213
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,844
|$2,715
|$3,194
|Clean
|$1,629
|$2,403
|$2,827
|Average
|$1,199
|$1,780
|$2,094
|Rough
|$768
|$1,157
|$1,361