Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,758
|$2,248
|$2,545
|Clean
|$1,673
|$2,138
|$2,411
|Average
|$1,502
|$1,918
|$2,142
|Rough
|$1,331
|$1,698
|$1,873
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,464
|$2,035
|$2,374
|Clean
|$1,393
|$1,935
|$2,248
|Average
|$1,251
|$1,736
|$1,997
|Rough
|$1,109
|$1,537
|$1,746
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander Cargo 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,567
|$3,504
|$4,063
|Clean
|$2,442
|$3,333
|$3,848
|Average
|$2,193
|$2,990
|$3,419
|Rough
|$1,944
|$2,646
|$2,989
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,248
|$3,597
|$4,383
|Clean
|$2,139
|$3,421
|$4,152
|Average
|$1,921
|$3,069
|$3,688
|Rough
|$1,702
|$2,717
|$3,225
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,216
|$3,715
|$4,584
|Clean
|$2,108
|$3,533
|$4,342
|Average
|$1,893
|$3,169
|$3,857
|Rough
|$1,678
|$2,806
|$3,373
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,229
|$3,345
|$3,999
|Clean
|$2,120
|$3,181
|$3,788
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,853
|$3,365
|Rough
|$1,688
|$2,526
|$2,942