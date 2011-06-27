  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,758$2,248$2,545
Clean$1,673$2,138$2,411
Average$1,502$1,918$2,142
Rough$1,331$1,698$1,873
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,464$2,035$2,374
Clean$1,393$1,935$2,248
Average$1,251$1,736$1,997
Rough$1,109$1,537$1,746
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander Cargo 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,567$3,504$4,063
Clean$2,442$3,333$3,848
Average$2,193$2,990$3,419
Rough$1,944$2,646$2,989
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,248$3,597$4,383
Clean$2,139$3,421$4,152
Average$1,921$3,069$3,688
Rough$1,702$2,717$3,225
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS 4dr Ext Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,216$3,715$4,584
Clean$2,108$3,533$4,342
Average$1,893$3,169$3,857
Rough$1,678$2,806$3,373
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,229$3,345$3,999
Clean$2,120$3,181$3,788
Average$1,904$2,853$3,365
Rough$1,688$2,526$2,942
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Uplander with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Uplander near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Chevrolet Uplander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,393 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,935 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Chevrolet Uplander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Chevrolet Uplander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander ranges from $1,109 to $2,374, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Chevrolet Uplander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.