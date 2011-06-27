Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Cirrus LXi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,927
|$3,825
|$4,857
|Clean
|$1,691
|$3,363
|$4,271
|Average
|$1,218
|$2,440
|$3,098
|Rough
|$745
|$1,516
|$1,925
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Cirrus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$3,155
|$4,021
|Clean
|$1,370
|$2,774
|$3,535
|Average
|$987
|$2,012
|$2,564
|Rough
|$603
|$1,250
|$1,594