Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan CV Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,170
|$1,989
|$2,428
|Clean
|$1,079
|$1,835
|$2,241
|Average
|$898
|$1,526
|$1,866
|Rough
|$717
|$1,217
|$1,491
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$2,767
|$3,263
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,552
|$3,011
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,123
|$2,507
|Rough
|$1,126
|$1,693
|$2,003
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$967
|$1,394
|$1,621
|Clean
|$892
|$1,285
|$1,496
|Average
|$742
|$1,069
|$1,246
|Rough
|$593
|$853
|$995
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,294
|$2,112
|$2,550
|Clean
|$1,193
|$1,948
|$2,353
|Average
|$993
|$1,620
|$1,959
|Rough
|$793
|$1,293
|$1,565
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,084
|$1,563
|$1,820
|Clean
|$1,000
|$1,442
|$1,680
|Average
|$832
|$1,199
|$1,399
|Rough
|$664
|$957
|$1,117
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,252
|$1,926
|$2,286
|Clean
|$1,155
|$1,776
|$2,109
|Average
|$961
|$1,477
|$1,756
|Rough
|$767
|$1,178
|$1,403
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan ES AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,483
|$1,874
|$2,082
|Clean
|$1,368
|$1,729
|$1,921
|Average
|$1,139
|$1,438
|$1,599
|Rough
|$909
|$1,147
|$1,278
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,019
|$1,667
|$2,014
|Clean
|$940
|$1,538
|$1,858
|Average
|$782
|$1,279
|$1,547
|Rough
|$624
|$1,020
|$1,236
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan ES Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,743
|$2,731
|$3,259
|Clean
|$1,608
|$2,519
|$3,007
|Average
|$1,338
|$2,095
|$2,504
|Rough
|$1,068
|$1,671
|$2,000