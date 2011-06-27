  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan CV Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,170$1,989$2,428
Clean$1,079$1,835$2,241
Average$898$1,526$1,866
Rough$717$1,217$1,491
Sell my 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Grand Caravan near you
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,837$2,767$3,263
Clean$1,695$2,552$3,011
Average$1,410$2,123$2,507
Rough$1,126$1,693$2,003
Sell my 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Grand Caravan near you
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$967$1,394$1,621
Clean$892$1,285$1,496
Average$742$1,069$1,246
Rough$593$853$995
Sell my 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Grand Caravan near you
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,294$2,112$2,550
Clean$1,193$1,948$2,353
Average$993$1,620$1,959
Rough$793$1,293$1,565
Sell my 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Grand Caravan near you
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,084$1,563$1,820
Clean$1,000$1,442$1,680
Average$832$1,199$1,399
Rough$664$957$1,117
Sell my 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Grand Caravan near you
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,252$1,926$2,286
Clean$1,155$1,776$2,109
Average$961$1,477$1,756
Rough$767$1,178$1,403
Sell my 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Grand Caravan near you
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan ES AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,483$1,874$2,082
Clean$1,368$1,729$1,921
Average$1,139$1,438$1,599
Rough$909$1,147$1,278
Sell my 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Grand Caravan near you
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,019$1,667$2,014
Clean$940$1,538$1,858
Average$782$1,279$1,547
Rough$624$1,020$1,236
Sell my 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Grand Caravan near you
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan ES Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,743$2,731$3,259
Clean$1,608$2,519$3,007
Average$1,338$2,095$2,504
Rough$1,068$1,671$2,000
Sell my 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Grand Caravan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,079 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,835 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Grand Caravan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,079 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,835 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,079 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,835 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan ranges from $717 to $2,428, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.