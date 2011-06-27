Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,820
|$19,159
|$21,744
|Clean
|$16,377
|$18,666
|$21,148
|Average
|$15,492
|$17,679
|$19,957
|Rough
|$14,606
|$16,693
|$18,765
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,722
|$18,772
|$21,050
|Clean
|$16,282
|$18,288
|$20,474
|Average
|$15,402
|$17,322
|$19,320
|Rough
|$14,521
|$16,355
|$18,167
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 300 Alloy 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,605
|$19,609
|$21,849
|Clean
|$17,142
|$19,105
|$21,250
|Average
|$16,215
|$18,095
|$20,053
|Rough
|$15,289
|$17,085
|$18,856
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,168
|$20,103
|$22,274
|Clean
|$17,690
|$19,586
|$21,663
|Average
|$16,734
|$18,550
|$20,443
|Rough
|$15,778
|$17,515
|$19,222
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,791
|$17,769
|$19,967
|Clean
|$15,376
|$17,312
|$19,420
|Average
|$14,544
|$16,397
|$18,326
|Rough
|$13,713
|$15,482
|$17,232
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 300 C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,021
|$21,301
|$23,838
|Clean
|$18,520
|$20,752
|$23,185
|Average
|$17,519
|$19,655
|$21,879
|Rough
|$16,518
|$18,558
|$20,573
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,912
|$19,963
|$22,254
|Clean
|$17,440
|$19,449
|$21,644
|Average
|$16,497
|$18,421
|$20,425
|Rough
|$15,555
|$17,393
|$19,205
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 300 Alloy 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,322
|$18,360
|$20,624
|Clean
|$15,893
|$17,887
|$20,059
|Average
|$15,034
|$16,942
|$18,929
|Rough
|$14,175
|$15,996
|$17,799
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 300 C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,173
|$22,474
|$25,042
|Clean
|$19,642
|$21,895
|$24,356
|Average
|$18,581
|$20,738
|$22,983
|Rough
|$17,519
|$19,580
|$21,611
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,625
|$16,572
|$18,729
|Clean
|$14,240
|$16,146
|$18,216
|Average
|$13,470
|$15,292
|$17,190
|Rough
|$12,700
|$14,439
|$16,164