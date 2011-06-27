Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$756
|$1,426
|$1,762
|Clean
|$692
|$1,305
|$1,618
|Average
|$563
|$1,061
|$1,331
|Rough
|$434
|$818
|$1,044
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,013
|$1,637
|$1,946
|Clean
|$926
|$1,497
|$1,787
|Average
|$753
|$1,218
|$1,470
|Rough
|$580
|$939
|$1,153
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$875
|$1,662
|$2,056
|Clean
|$800
|$1,521
|$1,888
|Average
|$651
|$1,237
|$1,553
|Rough
|$502
|$953
|$1,217
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$977
|$1,755
|$2,141
|Clean
|$894
|$1,605
|$1,967
|Average
|$727
|$1,306
|$1,617
|Rough
|$560
|$1,006
|$1,268
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$784
|$1,440
|$1,767
|Clean
|$717
|$1,317
|$1,623
|Average
|$583
|$1,072
|$1,335
|Rough
|$449
|$826
|$1,046
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$894
|$1,697
|$2,098
|Clean
|$818
|$1,552
|$1,927
|Average
|$665
|$1,262
|$1,585
|Rough
|$512
|$973
|$1,242