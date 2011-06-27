  1. Home
1998 Dodge Ram Van Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$756$1,426$1,762
Clean$692$1,305$1,618
Average$563$1,061$1,331
Rough$434$818$1,044
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,013$1,637$1,946
Clean$926$1,497$1,787
Average$753$1,218$1,470
Rough$580$939$1,153
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$875$1,662$2,056
Clean$800$1,521$1,888
Average$651$1,237$1,553
Rough$502$953$1,217
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$977$1,755$2,141
Clean$894$1,605$1,967
Average$727$1,306$1,617
Rough$560$1,006$1,268
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$784$1,440$1,767
Clean$717$1,317$1,623
Average$583$1,072$1,335
Rough$449$826$1,046
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$894$1,697$2,098
Clean$818$1,552$1,927
Average$665$1,262$1,585
Rough$512$973$1,242
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Dodge Ram Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,305 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Van is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,305 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Van, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,305 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Dodge Ram Van. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Dodge Ram Van and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Dodge Ram Van ranges from $434 to $1,762, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Dodge Ram Van is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.