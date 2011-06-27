Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Crossfire 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,987
|$4,036
|$4,652
|Clean
|$2,727
|$3,687
|$4,238
|Average
|$2,205
|$2,988
|$3,410
|Rough
|$1,684
|$2,290
|$2,583
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Crossfire Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,893
|$7,137
|$8,438
|Clean
|$4,466
|$6,519
|$7,688
|Average
|$3,612
|$5,284
|$6,186
|Rough
|$2,758
|$4,049
|$4,684
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Crossfire Limited 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,822
|$5,296
|$6,160
|Clean
|$3,488
|$4,838
|$5,612
|Average
|$2,821
|$3,922
|$4,516
|Rough
|$2,154
|$3,005
|$3,419
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Crossfire 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,866
|$6,424
|$7,344
|Clean
|$4,441
|$5,868
|$6,690
|Average
|$3,592
|$4,757
|$5,384
|Rough
|$2,743
|$3,645
|$4,077