Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,482
|$5,755
|$6,932
|Clean
|$3,125
|$5,165
|$6,232
|Average
|$2,413
|$3,985
|$4,832
|Rough
|$1,700
|$2,805
|$3,432
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,980
|$6,578
|$7,924
|Clean
|$3,572
|$5,904
|$7,123
|Average
|$2,758
|$4,555
|$5,523
|Rough
|$1,943
|$3,206
|$3,922
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,810
|$6,297
|$7,585
|Clean
|$3,420
|$5,651
|$6,819
|Average
|$2,640
|$4,360
|$5,287
|Rough
|$1,860
|$3,069
|$3,755
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD SB (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,762
|$6,218
|$7,490
|Clean
|$3,377
|$5,580
|$6,734
|Average
|$2,607
|$4,306
|$5,221
|Rough
|$1,836
|$3,031
|$3,708
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,294
|$2,137
|$2,575
|Clean
|$1,161
|$1,918
|$2,315
|Average
|$897
|$1,480
|$1,795
|Rough
|$632
|$1,042
|$1,275
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,063
|$5,061
|$6,098
|Clean
|$2,749
|$4,542
|$5,482
|Average
|$2,122
|$3,505
|$4,250
|Rough
|$1,495
|$2,467
|$3,019