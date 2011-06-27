  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Lumina Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/448.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length200.9 in.
Curb weight3330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Auburn Nightmist Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
