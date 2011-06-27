Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Lumina LTZ 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,699
|$3,413
|Clean
|$1,222
|$2,380
|$3,010
|Average
|$888
|$1,743
|$2,205
|Rough
|$554
|$1,106
|$1,399
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Lumina LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,287
|$2,410
|$3,022
|Clean
|$1,132
|$2,126
|$2,666
|Average
|$823
|$1,557
|$1,952
|Rough
|$514
|$988
|$1,239
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Lumina 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,158
|$2,082
|$2,587
|Clean
|$1,019
|$1,837
|$2,282
|Average
|$741
|$1,345
|$1,671
|Rough
|$462
|$854
|$1,061