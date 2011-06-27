  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Lumina
4.5
10 reviews
Great work car

kitecat1, 07/16/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for 2 years it had 63,000 miles on it when I bought it for my mail route. It runs great. The only thing I have had to replace was tires, brakes and alternator. I have done routine maintenance on it [shocks plugs and wires] but that is about it. It now has 105,000 miles on it and still runs great. If this car can make it on a mail route with all the stopping and running when it is really hot with no problems I recomend this car to anyone.

My Chevy Lumina

D. Landers, 05/29/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this automobile originally as a get around car. After having driven it for 5 years mostly back and forth to work, shopping, and ocassionally sightseeing, I have found that this car was a real find. I have only had to have one expensive service done, that was a brake job. Otherwise, the car is a comfortable ride, has real class, and everyone who has ridden in it has nothing but good to say about it.

You havent bought one yet?

TonyVA, 01/16/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My parents bought this car in 1996 with 40000 miles on it. They gave it to me last year with 276000 miles, and still running strong. It now has 304000 and the motor is still running strong. They had to replace the altenator several times, thats about it other than regular maintenance.

one hell of a car

silverbullet, 12/04/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had my lumina for about four 5 years and i really am going to miss it i bought it with 85000mi and will haft to part with it with about 170000mi due to a problem with the transmission, good gas mileage and good car with minimal maintenance.

wonderful w-body

jay, 05/05/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the lumina Euro of Craigslist for $500. It has over 211,000 mi. I don't know if this car has the original motor in it. I run and drives great. The motor is so in tune it sounds like the 97 olds cutlass 3100 sfi. The is my 3rd lumina I had a 93 Euro and 91 z34.

