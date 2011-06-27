  1. Home
1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

APV designation dropped in favor of more descriptive "minivan" nomenclature. Front styling is revised; overall length drops three inches. Driver airbag is standard. Integrated child seats and remote keyless entry are newly optional. Midyear, traction control becomes available on LS model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan.

5(56%)
4(44%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I got a Timex car
otis,08/13/2010
I swear, that car just takes a licking and keeps on ticking. I was sure it wouldn't make it through the winter of 2008-9, but I'm still driving it. Best $400 I ever spent!
Great van
NT,03/22/2010
Bought in November of 93 as a new 94 model. We had a black over silver two tone appearance and the upscale LS trim package. Had everything including the 3.8 liter engine and a sunroof. But in the summer of 96 on a family vacation we had a terrible head on collision. The police said the design of the van protected our family. So we went out and bought another one. Only this time we bought the fully loaded Oldsmobile silhouette, since we couldn't afford it back in 93. But anyway, these vans are safe, reliable and have served us well over 100,000 miles and 14 years with only very minor issues.
Chevy needs to revive
WESTERN PA BOY,04/10/2010
Best Chevy product of the '90's. We had 220,000 miles until it finally died. Wish Chevy would reinstate this.
no cost miles
johnrnel,07/16/2002
Lasted forever till getting smashed by a Ford in the side. Over 120,000 mostly repair free miles. Keep up the maintenance and you have no problems
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
