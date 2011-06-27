1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Review
Other years
$815 - $1,417
1994 Highlights
APV designation dropped in favor of more descriptive "minivan" nomenclature. Front styling is revised; overall length drops three inches. Driver airbag is standard. Integrated child seats and remote keyless entry are newly optional. Midyear, traction control becomes available on LS model.
otis,08/13/2010
I swear, that car just takes a licking and keeps on ticking. I was sure it wouldn't make it through the winter of 2008-9, but I'm still driving it. Best $400 I ever spent!
NT,03/22/2010
Bought in November of 93 as a new 94 model. We had a black over silver two tone appearance and the upscale LS trim package. Had everything including the 3.8 liter engine and a sunroof. But in the summer of 96 on a family vacation we had a terrible head on collision. The police said the design of the van protected our family. So we went out and bought another one. Only this time we bought the fully loaded Oldsmobile silhouette, since we couldn't afford it back in 93. But anyway, these vans are safe, reliable and have served us well over 100,000 miles and 14 years with only very minor issues.
WESTERN PA BOY,04/10/2010
Best Chevy product of the '90's. We had 220,000 miles until it finally died. Wish Chevy would reinstate this.
johnrnel,07/16/2002
Lasted forever till getting smashed by a Ford in the side. Over 120,000 mostly repair free miles. Keep up the maintenance and you have no problems
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
