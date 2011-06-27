1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
An optional 165-horsepower, 3.8-liter V6 with a four-speed automatic is newly available. Wheels and tires are larger this year. Power mirrors and a four-way manual seat adjuster for the driver are new options.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
lumina apv beast,12/16/2002
the smoothest, best looking minivan of its age. it is 10 years old and ive only spent about £3000 on new parts in the 10 years of owning it. great ride also featuring 7 bucket seats a/c and most features you would find on a new car today
Thilindel,12/09/2003
Engine is flawless. Drivetrain had weird leak that quit after a month. Has 139k, but almost everything is relatively new looking. It's the best high-milaged vehicle I've ever owned. It's power makes the Toyota Previa look pathetic, although the Previa was very reliable too.
Patt,01/28/2004
Great reliable van. Gets great gas mileage. Rarely needs servicing. No rusting as its fiberglass. We love it!
Xavier,05/21/2005
Robust, Reliable, Exterior Fiberglass looks like new.
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
