1991 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

A CD player is newly optional. Non-reflective carpet is added to the top of the dashboard.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Our APV Minivan
Marshyliz,08/15/2003
I like the aerodynamics of it. just need more reliable water pumps. It goes through them like nothing.
Chevrolette Lumina APV 1991
capaul1977,12/01/2003
This is an extremely functional minivan for children. However, it has very little space behind the seats at the back for transporting other items (groceries included). This minivan has a fiberglass body which never rusts. We had to replace the engine & transmission at 145000 miles. The center console broke at about 160k miles. We have seen other Lumina APV's with this same problem with less miles. The radio died at 170k miles. The heater fan went out at 210k miles, the drivers side door outside handle mechanism broke at about 180k miles. The second engine went out at 240k miles. No longer worth replacing, but the body still looks almost like new.
Lumina APV
Liberty,02/16/2004
My partner and I travel lots, and we needed a van for cargo and people hauling.I like the bucket seats becouse the seating is the most flexable than other minivans. I do most repairs myself, and this is one of the most easiest minivans to service. The 3.1 V6 is underpowered, but has good city fuel mileage. I haven't had any major problems, yet. The rear liftgate door is hard to close, and there's a few squeeks and rattles here and there. The low front step in height makes it possable for my grandmother to get in and out without help, unlike other vans and suvs. I'm happy with the APV. I'll own another one, but with the 3.8 engine.
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan

