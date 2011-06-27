1995 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$816 - $1,419
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Transmission gets brake/shift interlock.
Most helpful consumer reviews
PR BOYD,01/15/2009
I bought this van in '00 with a blown engine and 140,000 miles. I put a new 3800 v-6 in and it now has over 276,000 miles. Front suspension, starter, wheel bearings, AC compressor , cruise control, electric window motors and cracks in the windshield are problem areas.
draco,11/11/2005
Well in the one year that I have owned my pre owned van, I have had to rebuild the transmission, fix multiple engine problems, all kinds of brake problems, windshield washer fluid problems. The power windows only work when they want to, and the power sliding door no longer works at all.
Cherry Hallback,04/11/2007
Just bought the van from a private owner one month ago. All seemed fine until one day it rained and had to use the windshield wipers. It has caused an electrical shortage twice and now the van won't crank. Since I've had the van I have spent $1000 on tires and engine problems. Now the driver door won't open and the passenger window won't let up. I'm going to cut my ties and move on.
Ralph,10/11/2007
This is probably one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. I've completely worn the front end out commuting to DC every day and had it rebuilt at 193k. I've been run into four times the last time totaled. I go to the junk yard and put the thing back together with used parts. I just turned 247k without any engine or transmission failures. Waterpump, ac compressor clutch, wheel bearings, cv joints, and many other parts have been replaced. The old girl looks like hell but just keeps running. Fuel mileage is outstanding at 21/26 at 70mph. Not many new minivans do that well. I bought the car with 99k for $3500 in 2000. Since then I've put 148k on her. I figure I've gotten $14800 of use at $.10/mile
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
