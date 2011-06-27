  1. Home
1995 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Transmission gets brake/shift interlock.

3.8
10 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

My ' 95 Lumina APV
PR BOYD,01/15/2009
I bought this van in '00 with a blown engine and 140,000 miles. I put a new 3800 v-6 in and it now has over 276,000 miles. Front suspension, starter, wheel bearings, AC compressor , cruise control, electric window motors and cracks in the windshield are problem areas.
The Car Stinks
draco,11/11/2005
Well in the one year that I have owned my pre owned van, I have had to rebuild the transmission, fix multiple engine problems, all kinds of brake problems, windshield washer fluid problems. The power windows only work when they want to, and the power sliding door no longer works at all.
Not Worth the Money
Cherry Hallback,04/11/2007
Just bought the van from a private owner one month ago. All seemed fine until one day it rained and had to use the windshield wipers. It has caused an electrical shortage twice and now the van won't crank. Since I've had the van I have spent $1000 on tires and engine problems. Now the driver door won't open and the passenger window won't let up. I'm going to cut my ties and move on.
Old warhorse
Ralph,10/11/2007
This is probably one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. I've completely worn the front end out commuting to DC every day and had it rebuilt at 193k. I've been run into four times the last time totaled. I go to the junk yard and put the thing back together with used parts. I just turned 247k without any engine or transmission failures. Waterpump, ac compressor clutch, wheel bearings, cv joints, and many other parts have been replaced. The old girl looks like hell but just keeps running. Fuel mileage is outstanding at 21/26 at 70mph. Not many new minivans do that well. I bought the car with 99k for $3500 in 2000. Since then I've put 148k on her. I figure I've gotten $14800 of use at $.10/mile
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Overview

The Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan is offered in the following submodels: Lumina Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Cargo Minivan.

