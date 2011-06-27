  1. Home
1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New minivan suffering from inadequate powerplant debuts. Body panels are composite plastic mounted to a steel-space frame. Modular seating accommodates up to seven passengers. Standard and only engine is a 3.1-liter V6 offering 120 measly horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan.

5(56%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
See all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

"One of the oldest rides still on the road."
cadiyama,10/16/2013
My wife was driving this 1990 Chevrolet Lumina APV when we met back in 2002. To make a long story short, I am now the principle driver of this soon to be antique while she gets around in a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe. Ours is one of several still on the road in this area alone, so I bet there are a good many still out there across the country. Sure, I have had to make the expected repairs and all, but this Chevy is still going strong with 164,000 original miles on her. I am going to drive this van until the wheels fall off. I am presently looking for a bumper snicker that says "Don't Laugh, It's Paid For!"
It Looks Like a Dust Buster
Joe H.,04/08/2006
It may look like a Dust Buster but it doesn't suck! Have had ours about 12 years now, 200k on the odometer... just had to replace the brake lines...that is the only money I have put into it other than, oil, tires and occaisional brake pads!
We loved it!
Suzann F,03/02/2006
We got this van when my kids were 8 and 10. It was great for hauling everyone to and from activities throughout their childhoods. The front freaked other people out but I loved it and never had a problem getting used to it. Both my kids learned to drive in it. We always felt very safe in it too. Were were in one major accident with it only a year after purchasing it. The van fared quite well for hitting another vehicle at 45 miles an hour. We suffered NO major injuries just a few bruises. It was great for long trip too. You could adjust the seat to whatever kind of travel you were doing. The fact we have kept it for 16 years should give you a good indication how we feel.
Best Car I Ever Owned
Gerbear,10/31/2008
I love my Lumina. It's close to 200K and now getting ready to replace it. Has been the most reliable vehicle that I have ever owned and has been fairly easy to work on, no major problems since 1989 and gets reasonable gas mileage and power/acceleration. I still drive it on long trips. It owes me nothing.
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan

Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan is offered in the following submodels: Lumina Minivan. Available styles include CL 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Cargo Minivan.

