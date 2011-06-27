1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Review
Other years
Used Lumina Minivan for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
New minivan suffering from inadequate powerplant debuts. Body panels are composite plastic mounted to a steel-space frame. Modular seating accommodates up to seven passengers. Standard and only engine is a 3.1-liter V6 offering 120 measly horsepower.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cadiyama,10/16/2013
My wife was driving this 1990 Chevrolet Lumina APV when we met back in 2002. To make a long story short, I am now the principle driver of this soon to be antique while she gets around in a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe. Ours is one of several still on the road in this area alone, so I bet there are a good many still out there across the country. Sure, I have had to make the expected repairs and all, but this Chevy is still going strong with 164,000 original miles on her. I am going to drive this van until the wheels fall off. I am presently looking for a bumper snicker that says "Don't Laugh, It's Paid For!"
Joe H.,04/08/2006
It may look like a Dust Buster but it doesn't suck! Have had ours about 12 years now, 200k on the odometer... just had to replace the brake lines...that is the only money I have put into it other than, oil, tires and occaisional brake pads!
Suzann F,03/02/2006
We got this van when my kids were 8 and 10. It was great for hauling everyone to and from activities throughout their childhoods. The front freaked other people out but I loved it and never had a problem getting used to it. Both my kids learned to drive in it. We always felt very safe in it too. Were were in one major accident with it only a year after purchasing it. The van fared quite well for hitting another vehicle at 45 miles an hour. We suffered NO major injuries just a few bruises. It was great for long trip too. You could adjust the seat to whatever kind of travel you were doing. The fact we have kept it for 16 years should give you a good indication how we feel.
Gerbear,10/31/2008
I love my Lumina. It's close to 200K and now getting ready to replace it. Has been the most reliable vehicle that I have ever owned and has been fairly easy to work on, no major problems since 1989 and gets reasonable gas mileage and power/acceleration. I still drive it on long trips. It owes me nothing.
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan info
