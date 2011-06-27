We got this van when my kids were 8 and 10. It was great for hauling everyone to and from activities throughout their childhoods. The front freaked other people out but I loved it and never had a problem getting used to it. Both my kids learned to drive in it. We always felt very safe in it too. Were were in one major accident with it only a year after purchasing it. The van fared quite well for hitting another vehicle at 45 miles an hour. We suffered NO major injuries just a few bruises. It was great for long trip too. You could adjust the seat to whatever kind of travel you were doing. The fact we have kept it for 16 years should give you a good indication how we feel.

