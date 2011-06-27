  1. Home
1993 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Uplevel trim switches from CL to LS designation. Sunroof joins options list this year. Center console is redesigned to include dual cupholders.

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 Lumina APV 3800
Dave,08/14/2005
Have owned vehicle for 13 years. 3800 has plenty of pep and gets solid 20 MPG day in, day out. Has done yeoman duty for us, moving kids back and forth to college, carrying lots of people, hauling building materials including 4x8 sheet inside. 7-seat interior is flexible; seats install and remove easily. Initially weird styling has worn better than many other 1993 cars. Plastic body panels don't rust or dent. A good solid vehicle.
3 speed 120hp
3speed vacuum cleane,03/26/2004
The incredibly weak 3-speed engine helps this odd looking vehicle to move at a whopping 80mph top end. Aside from looking like an aardvark it is a fairly decent vehicle. NOT!!! this vehicle looks like a vacuum cleaner as well as an aardvark and other things such as the ghostbuster car.
Great mini-van!
mike johnson,02/17/2003
Very good in town and even better on the highway. Over 120,000 miles on van and have no problems. Great power and towing capacity.
Can't Be Beat
RKwalk,07/19/2003
Family Fun Van. Take Care of it & it will take care of you. Whatever the weather might be you can always feel safe in this front wheel drive vehicle. The battery is in an awkard position for giving one a jump start but other than that you can't say enough good of this van.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan is offered in the following submodels: Lumina Minivan. Available styles include LS 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, and 3dr Cargo Minivan.

