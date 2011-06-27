Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews
I got a Timex car
I swear, that car just takes a licking and keeps on ticking. I was sure it wouldn't make it through the winter of 2008-9, but I'm still driving it. Best $400 I ever spent!
Great van
Bought in November of 93 as a new 94 model. We had a black over silver two tone appearance and the upscale LS trim package. Had everything including the 3.8 liter engine and a sunroof. But in the summer of 96 on a family vacation we had a terrible head on collision. The police said the design of the van protected our family. So we went out and bought another one. Only this time we bought the fully loaded Oldsmobile silhouette, since we couldn't afford it back in 93. But anyway, these vans are safe, reliable and have served us well over 100,000 miles and 14 years with only very minor issues.
Chevy needs to revive
Best Chevy product of the '90's. We had 220,000 miles until it finally died. Wish Chevy would reinstate this.
no cost miles
Lasted forever till getting smashed by a Ford in the side. Over 120,000 mostly repair free miles. Keep up the maintenance and you have no problems
Still Going Strong!!!
I got this Lumina Van for $1 at the ripe old age of 13 with 194,000 miles on it from a family friend. It needed a Tie Rod End on the left because it had a shimmy and shake I couldn't take. I charged the air, changed the oil, oil filter and air filter. It needs a new headliner but living with it. The automatic ride leveling rear shocks are shot but my mechanic said I can save money and put regular shocks on it for between $200 & $300. Also I had a wizzing sound in the front that sounded like the alternator - I changed that and the belt for about $230 but that didn't solve the problem. Used a hose up to my ear and the other end to the pulleys - its the compressor - mechanic says don't worry.
Sponsored cars related to the Lumina Minivan
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner