Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Lumina Minivan
4.6
9 reviews
List Price Estimate
$919 - $1,599
I got a Timex car

otis, 08/13/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I swear, that car just takes a licking and keeps on ticking. I was sure it wouldn't make it through the winter of 2008-9, but I'm still driving it. Best $400 I ever spent!

Great van

NT, 03/22/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought in November of 93 as a new 94 model. We had a black over silver two tone appearance and the upscale LS trim package. Had everything including the 3.8 liter engine and a sunroof. But in the summer of 96 on a family vacation we had a terrible head on collision. The police said the design of the van protected our family. So we went out and bought another one. Only this time we bought the fully loaded Oldsmobile silhouette, since we couldn't afford it back in 93. But anyway, these vans are safe, reliable and have served us well over 100,000 miles and 14 years with only very minor issues.

Chevy needs to revive

WESTERN PA BOY, 04/10/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Best Chevy product of the '90's. We had 220,000 miles until it finally died. Wish Chevy would reinstate this.

no cost miles

johnrnel, 07/16/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Lasted forever till getting smashed by a Ford in the side. Over 120,000 mostly repair free miles. Keep up the maintenance and you have no problems

Still Going Strong!!!

Buy American!, 04/15/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I got this Lumina Van for $1 at the ripe old age of 13 with 194,000 miles on it from a family friend. It needed a Tie Rod End on the left because it had a shimmy and shake I couldn't take. I charged the air, changed the oil, oil filter and air filter. It needs a new headliner but living with it. The automatic ride leveling rear shocks are shot but my mechanic said I can save money and put regular shocks on it for between $200 & $300. Also I had a wizzing sound in the front that sounded like the alternator - I changed that and the belt for about $230 but that didn't solve the problem. Used a hose up to my ear and the other end to the pulleys - its the compressor - mechanic says don't worry.

