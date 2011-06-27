Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews

I got a Timex car otis , 08/13/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I swear, that car just takes a licking and keeps on ticking. I was sure it wouldn't make it through the winter of 2008-9, but I'm still driving it. Best $400 I ever spent! Report Abuse

Great van NT , 03/22/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought in November of 93 as a new 94 model. We had a black over silver two tone appearance and the upscale LS trim package. Had everything including the 3.8 liter engine and a sunroof. But in the summer of 96 on a family vacation we had a terrible head on collision. The police said the design of the van protected our family. So we went out and bought another one. Only this time we bought the fully loaded Oldsmobile silhouette, since we couldn't afford it back in 93. But anyway, these vans are safe, reliable and have served us well over 100,000 miles and 14 years with only very minor issues.

Chevy needs to revive WESTERN PA BOY , 04/10/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Best Chevy product of the '90's. We had 220,000 miles until it finally died. Wish Chevy would reinstate this.

no cost miles johnrnel , 07/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Lasted forever till getting smashed by a Ford in the side. Over 120,000 mostly repair free miles. Keep up the maintenance and you have no problems