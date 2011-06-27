Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews

#1 lumina apv beast , 12/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful the smoothest, best looking minivan of its age. it is 10 years old and ive only spent about £3000 on new parts in the 10 years of owning it. great ride also featuring 7 bucket seats a/c and most features you would find on a new car today Report Abuse

3.8L APV is great Thilindel , 12/09/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Engine is flawless. Drivetrain had weird leak that quit after a month. Has 139k, but almost everything is relatively new looking. It's the best high-milaged vehicle I've ever owned. It's power makes the Toyota Previa look pathetic, although the Previa was very reliable too. Report Abuse

Great Family Van! Patt , 01/28/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great reliable van. Gets great gas mileage. Rarely needs servicing. No rusting as its fiberglass. We love it! Report Abuse