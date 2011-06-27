  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
lumina apv beast, 12/16/2002
the smoothest, best looking minivan of its age. it is 10 years old and ive only spent about £3000 on new parts in the 10 years of owning it. great ride also featuring 7 bucket seats a/c and most features you would find on a new car today

3.8L APV is great

Thilindel, 12/09/2003
Engine is flawless. Drivetrain had weird leak that quit after a month. Has 139k, but almost everything is relatively new looking. It's the best high-milaged vehicle I've ever owned. It's power makes the Toyota Previa look pathetic, although the Previa was very reliable too.

Great Family Van!

Patt, 01/28/2004
Great reliable van. Gets great gas mileage. Rarely needs servicing. No rusting as its fiberglass. We love it!

3.8L Long life

Xavier, 05/21/2005
Robust, Reliable, Exterior Fiberglass looks like new.

