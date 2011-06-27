Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews
#1
lumina apv beast, 12/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
the smoothest, best looking minivan of its age. it is 10 years old and ive only spent about £3000 on new parts in the 10 years of owning it. great ride also featuring 7 bucket seats a/c and most features you would find on a new car today
Report Abuse
3.8L APV is great
Thilindel, 12/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Engine is flawless. Drivetrain had weird leak that quit after a month. Has 139k, but almost everything is relatively new looking. It's the best high-milaged vehicle I've ever owned. It's power makes the Toyota Previa look pathetic, although the Previa was very reliable too.
Report Abuse
Great Family Van!
Patt, 01/28/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Great reliable van. Gets great gas mileage. Rarely needs servicing. No rusting as its fiberglass. We love it!
Report Abuse
3.8L Long life
Xavier, 05/21/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Robust, Reliable, Exterior Fiberglass looks like new.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Lumina Minivan
Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner