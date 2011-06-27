Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$478
|$1,100
|$1,412
|Clean
|$436
|$1,002
|$1,292
|Average
|$351
|$807
|$1,052
|Rough
|$266
|$611
|$812
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$478
|$1,100
|$1,412
|Clean
|$436
|$1,002
|$1,292
|Average
|$351
|$807
|$1,052
|Rough
|$266
|$611
|$812
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan CL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$478
|$1,100
|$1,412
|Clean
|$436
|$1,002
|$1,292
|Average
|$351
|$807
|$1,052
|Rough
|$266
|$611
|$812