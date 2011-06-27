Used 2013 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

Bang for Buck tnsailorguy , 03/27/2014 34 of 34 people found this review helpful Most professional reviewers do not live with the cars they review. It is all about style and handling. Yes a BMW drives great and is beautiful but who can afford to maintain one. This Impala provides a long list of features that make everyday driving much more enjoyable. The price of admission is very affordable and they cost practically nothing to maintain. I traded up from the 09 LT to the 13 LTZ. In 85,000 miles of driving my 09 cost $125 for non regular maintenance cost. The 13 LTZ is a bit firmer but the power from the 3.6 is amazing over the 3.9 of the 09. Unless you plan on using this car to carve mountain roads do not be put off by the reviews. Report Abuse

Great Car Phil , 12/17/2015 LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful This car is a great car. There are so many good things about it. It has a great engine (3.6 LFX) that is durable, yet fuel efficient. It has 300 horsepower and you can definitely feel it when you step on the gas, but at the same time, it can give you great fuel economy on the highway. This past weekend, I took the car on three hour highway trip and got 148.4 miles out of a quarter tank of gas. That's pretty great. The transmission was a joint build by General Motors and Ford. Most of the time, the transmission shifts very smoothly and you can't even feel it if your not paying attention to the shifting. Every once in a while though, the transmission will feel like your driving a car with a manual transmission and clutch. People complain about the suspension in this car and while its not the best handling car in its class and you can get a little bit of body roll, the car handles pretty well and is a very smooth ride. There is brake fade at higher speeds so be careful of that. I plan on upgrading the brake pads and rotors when its time to do so, but four wheel disc brakes is nice. This car does stop very well. The tires are Ultra High Performance Goodyear tires from the factory and their okay. I'm definitely switching to a better brand of tire (Michelin) when the time comes. If you drive in a cold environment, be careful of accelerating with the Goodyear tires on it. The car will burnout a little bit (another reason to get better quality tires). The seats are nice and comfortable, but the rear seats offer the most comfort. There is also a lot of leg space of all of the passengers other than the person who sits in the middle in the second row seating. There are two lights for the rear passengers as well which is nice for them while there are lights in the rear view mirror for the front passengers. The two front seats are power, but only the driver seat has lumbar support which is manual. I understand that GM would want to save the power lumbar support for Buick and Cadillac, but the front passenger seat should have lumbar support as well. The heat seats work wonderfully and people who sit in the front love it. The driver heated seat warms up faster than the passenger seat which is normal according to the owner's manual. The driver seat heats up very quickly and is very nice. The gauge cluster, messages on the gauge cluster, radio, and HVAC controls are easy to read and use. It's also nice that the driver and passenger have dual climate control. The auto dimming mirror, heated outside mirrors, and rear window defroster work great and quickly. The Bose sound system is wonderful! It has 8 speakers and an amplifier. The leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, leather wrapped transmission shifter, and leather arm rest are holding up well. Its a very solid car and I think that people should really take a look at this car. I had a couple of minor issues with the car, but I had the dealership take care of them. Other than that, its a solid car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Soild car ktm300xc , 04/24/2014 LS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have had my car for a year, so far, no problems. Yes, Edmunds thinks the car is to plain, no flash or modern styling. But I personally don't need that. I just want a solid, large comfortable car for a reasonable price that is reliable. That's all. It gets about 20 mpg around town and 30+ mpg on the freeway. Plenty of power to pass on the freeway. The car has a speed limiter on the car, it's set at a maximum of 112 mph. So if you want to go faster, you will have to rechip the computer. I can carry six people, but it's more comfortable with a max of four. I bought the base LS model, has every option I need. And it has more options than the base 2014 Impala for a cheaper price! Update: No major problems yet. Get it regularly serviced at the Chevy Dealership in town. He said everything always looks good. Costing me about $51 for a normal service every 3000 miles. One headlight burnt out, cost $24 for the bulb, installed at dealer for free. Had to put on a set of tires, but it was normal wear. Update2.0: Still runs good. Has 107,000 miles now. Had to replace the passenger side CV/axle, wore out. Cost $400 to replace at dealer service. Since it turned over 100,000 miles, now I have to do major services like transmission flush, spark plugs, air conditioning service, etc. these usually cost around $1500 total to do them all. But I do one at a time when I take it in for the oil change. It's still a great reliable car and now I paid off the loan and it is mine free and clear. I couldn't replace it for the money, so I think I'll drive it till it no longer pays to maintain it. Update3.0 I have put the car into semi-retirement. I rarely use it except to travel. I've now moved to upper MidWest. I had all the major 100,000 mile services done. Spark plugs, radiator flush, ect. Car still runs great with 127,000 miles. Nothing has gone wrong with it yet. I did buy a good set of Toyo Celsius tires for winter use. I've been getting 33 mpg on interstate when traveling. I'm still pleased with this car and will keep it because I see no reason to sell it. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Great daily driver perlanera , 05/01/2013 25 of 27 people found this review helpful After reading the review of the 2013 Impala on Edmunds one would foolish to buy this car, but don't be fooled its a great large vehicle. Large for todays scene, but not that large. 18 cu trunk and with the back seat folded down its able to carry a lot of cargo. The 3.6 twin overhead cam V-6 pulls like a modern V-8 with a firm ride. I bought the LTZ and it reminds me of my 1996 Cadillac Eldorado, except the Eldorado did not have a sunroof or heated seats. Gar mileage is good, not great, averaging 21 mpg in traffic and 28 mpg on the highway with regular gas - most high power v-6's require high test gas, not this one with direct injection (no turbo). $4000 rebate, you can't beat it !