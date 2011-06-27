Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet HHR LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,275
|$4,388
|$5,214
|Clean
|$3,048
|$4,090
|$4,849
|Average
|$2,592
|$3,492
|$4,119
|Rough
|$2,137
|$2,895
|$3,389
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,031
|$3,944
|$4,624
|Clean
|$2,820
|$3,675
|$4,300
|Average
|$2,399
|$3,138
|$3,653
|Rough
|$1,978
|$2,602
|$3,006
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet HHR LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,038
|$4,086
|$4,862
|Clean
|$2,827
|$3,808
|$4,522
|Average
|$2,404
|$3,252
|$3,841
|Rough
|$1,982
|$2,696
|$3,161