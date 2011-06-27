Estimated values
2019 Buick Enclave Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,809
|$40,261
|$42,034
|Clean
|$38,121
|$39,542
|$41,278
|Average
|$36,744
|$38,102
|$39,765
|Rough
|$35,367
|$36,663
|$38,251
Estimated values
2019 Buick Enclave Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,197
|$29,676
|$31,482
|Clean
|$27,697
|$29,145
|$30,915
|Average
|$26,697
|$28,084
|$29,782
|Rough
|$25,697
|$27,023
|$28,648
Estimated values
2019 Buick Enclave Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,278
|$34,704
|$36,446
|Clean
|$32,688
|$34,084
|$35,790
|Average
|$31,507
|$32,843
|$34,478
|Rough
|$30,327
|$31,602
|$33,166
Estimated values
2019 Buick Enclave Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,906
|$32,172
|$33,716
|Clean
|$30,358
|$31,597
|$33,109
|Average
|$29,262
|$30,446
|$31,895
|Rough
|$28,165
|$29,296
|$30,681
Estimated values
2019 Buick Enclave Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,902
|$37,843
|$38,988
|Clean
|$36,248
|$37,166
|$38,286
|Average
|$34,939
|$35,813
|$36,882
|Rough
|$33,630
|$34,460
|$35,479
Estimated values
2019 Buick Enclave Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,773
|$31,217
|$32,981
|Clean
|$29,245
|$30,659
|$32,387
|Average
|$28,189
|$29,543
|$31,200
|Rough
|$27,133
|$28,427
|$30,013
Estimated values
2019 Buick Enclave Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,311
|$36,549
|$38,057
|Clean
|$34,685
|$35,895
|$37,372
|Average
|$33,432
|$34,589
|$36,002
|Rough
|$32,180
|$33,282
|$34,632