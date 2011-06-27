  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Pacifica
  4. 2019 Chrysler Pacifica
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,776$20,130$23,056
Clean$17,480$19,796$22,660
Average$16,889$19,130$21,870
Rough$16,297$18,463$21,079
Sell my 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Pacifica near you
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,461$24,463$26,968
Clean$22,088$24,058$26,505
Average$21,340$23,248$25,580
Rough$20,593$22,437$24,655
Sell my 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Pacifica near you
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,381$24,375$26,870
Clean$22,008$23,972$26,410
Average$21,264$23,165$25,488
Rough$20,519$22,357$24,566
Sell my 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Pacifica near you
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,992$20,685$22,802
Clean$18,676$20,342$22,411
Average$18,044$19,657$21,629
Rough$17,412$18,972$20,847
Sell my 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Pacifica near you
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,662$19,813$22,489
Clean$17,368$19,485$22,103
Average$16,781$18,829$21,332
Rough$16,193$18,172$20,561
Sell my 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Pacifica near you
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,642$29,016$31,986
Clean$26,199$28,536$31,437
Average$25,313$27,575$30,340
Rough$24,426$26,614$29,243
Sell my 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Pacifica near you
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,769$28,065$30,938
Clean$25,340$27,600$30,407
Average$24,483$26,671$29,346
Rough$23,626$25,741$28,285
Sell my 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Pacifica near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chrysler Pacifica on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,008 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,972 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler Pacifica is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,008 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,972 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,008 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,972 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica ranges from $20,519 to $26,870, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.