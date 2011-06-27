Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,776
|$20,130
|$23,056
|Clean
|$17,480
|$19,796
|$22,660
|Average
|$16,889
|$19,130
|$21,870
|Rough
|$16,297
|$18,463
|$21,079
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,461
|$24,463
|$26,968
|Clean
|$22,088
|$24,058
|$26,505
|Average
|$21,340
|$23,248
|$25,580
|Rough
|$20,593
|$22,437
|$24,655
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,381
|$24,375
|$26,870
|Clean
|$22,008
|$23,972
|$26,410
|Average
|$21,264
|$23,165
|$25,488
|Rough
|$20,519
|$22,357
|$24,566
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,992
|$20,685
|$22,802
|Clean
|$18,676
|$20,342
|$22,411
|Average
|$18,044
|$19,657
|$21,629
|Rough
|$17,412
|$18,972
|$20,847
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,662
|$19,813
|$22,489
|Clean
|$17,368
|$19,485
|$22,103
|Average
|$16,781
|$18,829
|$21,332
|Rough
|$16,193
|$18,172
|$20,561
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,642
|$29,016
|$31,986
|Clean
|$26,199
|$28,536
|$31,437
|Average
|$25,313
|$27,575
|$30,340
|Rough
|$24,426
|$26,614
|$29,243
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,769
|$28,065
|$30,938
|Clean
|$25,340
|$27,600
|$30,407
|Average
|$24,483
|$26,671
|$29,346
|Rough
|$23,626
|$25,741
|$28,285