Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,075
|$35,940
|$38,235
|Clean
|$33,625
|$35,463
|$37,721
|Average
|$32,724
|$34,509
|$36,692
|Rough
|$31,823
|$33,555
|$35,662
Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,487
|$34,272
|$36,471
|Clean
|$32,058
|$33,818
|$35,981
|Average
|$31,199
|$32,908
|$34,999
|Rough
|$30,340
|$31,999
|$34,017
Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,075
|$35,940
|$38,235
|Clean
|$33,625
|$35,463
|$37,721
|Average
|$32,724
|$34,509
|$36,692
|Rough
|$31,823
|$33,555
|$35,662
Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,265
|$34,132
|$36,430
|Clean
|$31,839
|$33,679
|$35,940
|Average
|$30,986
|$32,773
|$34,959
|Rough
|$30,133
|$31,868
|$33,979
Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT4 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,819
|$30,786
|$33,203
|Clean
|$28,439
|$30,377
|$32,756
|Average
|$27,677
|$29,560
|$31,863
|Rough
|$26,915
|$28,743
|$30,969
Estimated values
2020 Cadillac XT4 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,749
|$32,661
|$35,013
|Clean
|$30,343
|$32,228
|$34,542
|Average
|$29,530
|$31,361
|$33,599
|Rough
|$28,717
|$30,494
|$32,657