Estimated values
1998 Toyota T100 SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,908
|$2,912
|$3,411
|Clean
|$1,703
|$2,599
|$3,054
|Average
|$1,292
|$1,973
|$2,339
|Rough
|$881
|$1,346
|$1,625
Estimated values
1998 Toyota T100 DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,062
|$3,134
|$3,667
|Clean
|$1,840
|$2,797
|$3,283
|Average
|$1,396
|$2,123
|$2,514
|Rough
|$953
|$1,449
|$1,746
Estimated values
1998 Toyota T100 DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,446
|$4,471
|$5,494
|Clean
|$2,183
|$3,990
|$4,918
|Average
|$1,656
|$3,028
|$3,767
|Rough
|$1,130
|$2,067
|$2,616
Estimated values
1998 Toyota T100 SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,973
|$2,862
|$3,300
|Clean
|$1,761
|$2,554
|$2,955
|Average
|$1,336
|$1,938
|$2,263
|Rough
|$911
|$1,323
|$1,572
Estimated values
1998 Toyota T100 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,266
|$1,980
|$2,338
|Clean
|$1,130
|$1,767
|$2,093
|Average
|$857
|$1,341
|$1,603
|Rough
|$585
|$915
|$1,113