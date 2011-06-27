Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,302
|$34,645
|$36,187
|Clean
|$32,527
|$33,846
|$35,352
|Average
|$30,978
|$32,249
|$33,684
|Rough
|$29,429
|$30,652
|$32,015
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,421
|$45,237
|$47,320
|Clean
|$42,411
|$44,195
|$46,229
|Average
|$40,391
|$42,109
|$44,047
|Rough
|$38,371
|$40,023
|$41,865
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Suburban Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,137
|$34,061
|$36,259
|Clean
|$31,389
|$33,276
|$35,423
|Average
|$29,894
|$31,706
|$33,751
|Rough
|$28,399
|$30,136
|$32,078
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,819
|$34,743
|$36,939
|Clean
|$32,055
|$33,942
|$36,087
|Average
|$30,529
|$32,340
|$34,384
|Rough
|$29,002
|$30,739
|$32,680
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,623
|$47,398
|$49,438
|Clean
|$44,562
|$46,306
|$48,298
|Average
|$42,439
|$44,121
|$46,018
|Rough
|$40,317
|$41,935
|$43,739
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,569
|$40,492
|$42,693
|Clean
|$37,672
|$39,559
|$41,708
|Average
|$35,878
|$37,692
|$39,739
|Rough
|$34,084
|$35,825
|$37,771
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,355
|$38,211
|$40,334
|Clean
|$35,510
|$37,330
|$39,404
|Average
|$33,819
|$35,568
|$37,544
|Rough
|$32,127
|$33,807
|$35,684
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Suburban Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,273
|$36,192
|$38,384
|Clean
|$33,476
|$35,357
|$37,499
|Average
|$31,881
|$33,689
|$35,729
|Rough
|$30,287
|$32,020
|$33,959