Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,583
|$2,221
|$2,565
|Clean
|$1,462
|$2,049
|$2,366
|Average
|$1,219
|$1,704
|$1,966
|Rough
|$977
|$1,359
|$1,567
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,532
|$2,168
|$2,510
|Clean
|$1,415
|$1,999
|$2,315
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,663
|$1,924
|Rough
|$945
|$1,327
|$1,533
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,691
|$2,368
|$2,731
|Clean
|$1,562
|$2,184
|$2,518
|Average
|$1,303
|$1,816
|$2,093
|Rough
|$1,044
|$1,449
|$1,668
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,249
|$2,595
|Clean
|$1,482
|$2,074
|$2,393
|Average
|$1,236
|$1,725
|$1,989
|Rough
|$990
|$1,376
|$1,585