Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

Keep your Porsche I'll take the Vette! BRY , 07/28/2019 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fits me like a glove, love that engine. Tires can cost $$ but a drop in the bucket to the enjoyment I get from cruising this on the freeway. Report Abuse

Best sports car value! Alan jackson , 03/05/2016 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I average 24 mpg with 28-32 mpg on the highway. I use the recommended high octane gas to avoid any possible engine problems. It is not as comfortable as my Lexus 350 but for a sports car it is very good. The only cost to me has been new tires (all-season Mich. run-flats) and oil changes. I've had some minor alarm glitches and the headlight lens have crazed (?). High performance tires don't last as long as regular tires. Having said the aforementioned, it is still the best sports car value on the market, bar none. Fun to drive. It puts a smile on my face! I plan to get a C7 within two years with it's upgraded design features. Buy one and have some fun! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loving my LT 3 Centennial Edition Jon Nielsen , 09/22/2016 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A beautiful well designed sports car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What is not to love about the Corvette EYoung , 04/03/2017 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Affordable, trouble free, safe, great resale value, great handling. Great power, a blast to drive, and gets all of the right attention! I've owned my C6 2012 LT2 6 speed since brand new with 51k miles on it now. It's my daily driver. I drive it fast and hard on city streets, country roads, and the interstate. I keep the oil changed and the general maintenance done, and besides 1 set of tires at 39,000 miles, it drives like new no matter how hard I drive it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse