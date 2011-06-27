Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
Keep your Porsche I'll take the Vette!
Fits me like a glove, love that engine. Tires can cost $$ but a drop in the bucket to the enjoyment I get from cruising this on the freeway.
Best sports car value!
I average 24 mpg with 28-32 mpg on the highway. I use the recommended high octane gas to avoid any possible engine problems. It is not as comfortable as my Lexus 350 but for a sports car it is very good. The only cost to me has been new tires (all-season Mich. run-flats) and oil changes. I've had some minor alarm glitches and the headlight lens have crazed (?). High performance tires don't last as long as regular tires. Having said the aforementioned, it is still the best sports car value on the market, bar none. Fun to drive. It puts a smile on my face! I plan to get a C7 within two years with it's upgraded design features. Buy one and have some fun!
Loving my LT 3 Centennial Edition
A beautiful well designed sports car
What is not to love about the Corvette
Affordable, trouble free, safe, great resale value, great handling. Great power, a blast to drive, and gets all of the right attention! I've owned my C6 2012 LT2 6 speed since brand new with 51k miles on it now. It's my daily driver. I drive it fast and hard on city streets, country roads, and the interstate. I keep the oil changed and the general maintenance done, and besides 1 set of tires at 39,000 miles, it drives like new no matter how hard I drive it!
Fun and noticeable car
I love this car. Who wouldnt but living in Toronto Canada I overpaid somewhat.2012 Inferno Orange 3LT auto coupe stickers at $72,000 ! here. I got a brand new dealer left over in January 2013 for $58,000. a good deal here but not when u consider the canadian dollar at near parity with US and the same car is stickered at $53,000 ! in Buffalo N.Y. only 140 KM from me. That being said I have only put 3000 KM in 3 months and the car is flawless and turns heads at many intersections even though the design is almost 7 years old. Solid starting , handling and very controlled. views and seating much improved since mid 90's.
