Estimated values
2011 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,352
|$5,569
|$6,446
|Clean
|$4,042
|$5,177
|$5,987
|Average
|$3,421
|$4,393
|$5,069
|Rough
|$2,800
|$3,609
|$4,151
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,810
|$6,195
|$7,193
|Clean
|$4,467
|$5,759
|$6,680
|Average
|$3,781
|$4,887
|$5,656
|Rough
|$3,095
|$4,015
|$4,632
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,675
|$6,019
|$6,987
|Clean
|$4,342
|$5,596
|$6,489
|Average
|$3,675
|$4,748
|$5,495
|Rough
|$3,008
|$3,901
|$4,500
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,508
|$5,786
|$6,709
|Clean
|$4,186
|$5,379
|$6,231
|Average
|$3,544
|$4,565
|$5,276
|Rough
|$2,901
|$3,750
|$4,320
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,898
|$7,388
|$8,466
|Clean
|$5,478
|$6,868
|$7,863
|Average
|$4,637
|$5,828
|$6,658
|Rough
|$3,795
|$4,789
|$5,452
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,979
|$5,101
|$5,912
|Clean
|$3,695
|$4,742
|$5,491
|Average
|$3,128
|$4,024
|$4,649
|Rough
|$2,560
|$3,307
|$3,807
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,580
|$7,476
|$8,837
|Clean
|$5,182
|$6,950
|$8,208
|Average
|$4,386
|$5,898
|$6,949
|Rough
|$3,590
|$4,846
|$5,691