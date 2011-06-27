Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,988
|$8,620
|$10,313
|Clean
|$6,670
|$8,235
|$9,824
|Average
|$6,033
|$7,467
|$8,847
|Rough
|$5,397
|$6,699
|$7,869
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Cruze L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,282
|$7,428
|$8,634
|Clean
|$5,996
|$7,097
|$8,225
|Average
|$5,424
|$6,435
|$7,406
|Rough
|$4,852
|$5,773
|$6,588
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,334
|$10,166
|$12,073
|Clean
|$7,954
|$9,713
|$11,501
|Average
|$7,195
|$8,807
|$10,356
|Rough
|$6,436
|$7,901
|$9,211
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,364
|$7,865
|$9,423
|Clean
|$6,074
|$7,515
|$8,976
|Average
|$5,494
|$6,814
|$8,083
|Rough
|$4,915
|$6,113
|$7,189
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,980
|$8,621
|$10,323
|Clean
|$6,662
|$8,237
|$9,834
|Average
|$6,027
|$7,468
|$8,855
|Rough
|$5,391
|$6,700
|$7,876
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,823
|$8,388
|$10,013
|Clean
|$6,513
|$8,014
|$9,539
|Average
|$5,891
|$7,267
|$8,589
|Rough
|$5,270
|$6,519
|$7,640
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,143
|$8,750
|$10,420
|Clean
|$6,817
|$8,360
|$9,926
|Average
|$6,167
|$7,580
|$8,938
|Rough
|$5,517
|$6,800
|$7,950
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,758
|$9,327
|$10,970
|Clean
|$7,404
|$8,912
|$10,450
|Average
|$6,698
|$8,080
|$9,410
|Rough
|$5,992
|$7,249
|$8,369
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,543
|$9,209
|$10,943
|Clean
|$7,200
|$8,799
|$10,425
|Average
|$6,513
|$7,978
|$9,387
|Rough
|$5,826
|$7,157
|$8,349
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,612
|$10,442
|$12,352
|Clean
|$8,220
|$9,977
|$11,767
|Average
|$7,436
|$9,046
|$10,595
|Rough
|$6,652
|$8,116
|$9,424