Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews
Vetteman
My 2009 Z06 has been a great car over the past 6 years. Truth be told, we only have 19000 miles on the car but it has been everything we had hoped it would be when we purchased the car.
Awesome car
Did the NCM (R8C) delivery on 10-23- 08. After hearing the car rolled off on 9-23-08 I was like a kid waiting for Christmas. I arrived with my sister and dad. The delivery experience was super. NCM guide was awesome. Drove 3000 miles back to Seattle via Chicago, Denver, Boise, and then Seattle. I could not be happier. Over the entire trip I averaged over 28mpg! Road noise was not an issue. Wish all my cars had a HUD, hands free Bluetooth, XM radio and 505 hp! The hardest part is keeping the smile off my face. Heard a lot of negative items about the car like road noise, steering, ect.. Nope, 125% satisfied with my Z06.
Bang For The Buck
This is my second 427 Corvette, the first being a 1966 and needless to say the difference between night and day. I like most every experience I have had with the car, from the dealer on down. This car was meant to be driven every day if need be. One has to remember this is a sports car and not a Cadillac and so it rides like a sports car, no problem there. There are so many after market things that can be done to this car and the service manuals make it easy on the DIYrs. Out there on the road there are not too many cars that can hang with you regardless of price. It's a gentleman in town and a warrior on the road. Love the Cyber Grey
Blown Away
Never owned a new car, saved up and bought this baby. Did the NCM delivery in late October, drive back to Seattle was a blast! Got 28.5mpg over 3,150 miles! Car is so fast, so comfortable. I love the keyless entry, push button start, bluetooth sync with MY phone, 6 CD changer that plays MP3's, Aux input for my i-Pod. Best of all is the configurable Heads Up Display. Wish they would not have installed On- Star, but I guess if I ever have a bad accident it will call home. Every day I open the garage door and see this beast sitting there I get a huge smile. Every once in awhile I drive to work in it, hit 120 on the interstate on-ramp, merge at 65. Yep, you can do that in this car!
Bill's 2009 Z-06 LT1
Received my Z-06 LT 1 early in Jan 09. Had to wait for decent weather to experience the car. Had a road trip from Michigan to Georgia recently. What a Car. Overall 30mpg over 1700 Miles. My last Car was a 2004 SVT Cobra. The Z-06 is a step up in Car. Comfortable, thrilling and a looker ( Cyber Grey ). Very happy so far.
