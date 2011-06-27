Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Cost to Own
Corvette Stingray Coupe
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$60,872*
Total Cash Price
$42,114
Z51 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$59,678*
Total Cash Price
$41,288
Corvette Stingray Convertible
Z51 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$81,759*
Total Cash Price
$56,565
2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$84,146*
Total Cash Price
$58,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Corvette Stingray Coupe 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$5,687
|Maintenance
|$2,720
|$897
|$3,724
|$968
|$3,718
|$12,027
|Repairs
|$852
|$985
|$1,152
|$1,344
|$1,569
|$5,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,237
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,404
|Financing
|$2,264
|$1,822
|$1,348
|$844
|$305
|$6,583
|Depreciation
|$6,368
|$3,191
|$2,859
|$2,631
|$2,434
|$17,482
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,544
|$10,133
|$12,416
|$9,219
|$11,560
|$60,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Corvette Stingray Coupe Z51 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$5,575
|Maintenance
|$2,667
|$879
|$3,651
|$949
|$3,645
|$11,791
|Repairs
|$835
|$966
|$1,129
|$1,318
|$1,538
|$5,786
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,193
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,357
|Financing
|$2,220
|$1,786
|$1,322
|$827
|$299
|$6,454
|Depreciation
|$6,243
|$3,128
|$2,803
|$2,579
|$2,386
|$17,139
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,200
|$9,934
|$12,173
|$9,038
|$11,333
|$59,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Corvette Stingray Convertible Z51 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,439
|$1,482
|$1,526
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$7,638
|Maintenance
|$3,654
|$1,204
|$5,002
|$1,300
|$4,994
|$16,154
|Repairs
|$1,144
|$1,323
|$1,547
|$1,806
|$2,107
|$7,927
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,004
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,229
|Financing
|$3,041
|$2,447
|$1,811
|$1,133
|$410
|$8,842
|Depreciation
|$8,553
|$4,285
|$3,840
|$3,533
|$3,269
|$23,480
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,564
|$13,610
|$16,677
|$12,382
|$15,526
|$81,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Corvette Stingray Convertible 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,481
|$1,526
|$1,571
|$1,617
|$1,667
|$7,861
|Maintenance
|$3,760
|$1,239
|$5,148
|$1,338
|$5,139
|$16,625
|Repairs
|$1,177
|$1,362
|$1,592
|$1,858
|$2,169
|$8,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,092
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,323
|Financing
|$3,130
|$2,518
|$1,864
|$1,166
|$422
|$9,100
|Depreciation
|$8,803
|$4,410
|$3,952
|$3,636
|$3,364
|$24,166
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,252
|$14,007
|$17,164
|$12,744
|$15,980
|$84,146
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Corvette Stingray
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in Virginia is:not available
Legal
