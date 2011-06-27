Vehicle overview

Model year 2010 likely marks the end of the line for the Chevrolet Cobalt nameplate. If all goes according to plan, GM plans to replace its compact sedan with the all-new Cruze. Not surprisingly, Chevy's abandonment of the model has resulted in a halt to the Cobalt's development as well. In all probability, this is why the Cobalt returns this year with little or no improvements or added features.

Despite being a carbon copy of last year's model, the 2010 Chevy Cobalt will still be a fairly popular model with consumers and rental fleets. The car's broad appeal stems from its affordable base price and respectable fuel economy -- two pretty important things for an economy-minded car -- as well as its smooth and quiet ride. The Cobalt also comes in sedan and coupe body styles and can be had in the genuinely fun-to-drive 260-horsepower SS trim level.

However, the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt is pretty much stuck with the same list of faults that the car had at its 2005 debut. The interior tops our list of complaints. From the cramped rear seats to the liberal use of cheap and ill-fitting plastics, the look and feel of the Cobalt's cabin pales in comparison to the many choices in this segment. In general, you'll never escape the feeling that you're driving a cheap car.

This isn't the case with other compacts like the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Forte, Mazda 3 and Mitsubishi Lancer, as each bests the Cobalt in terms of interior and exterior styling, materials quality and construction. They also deliver comparable fuel economy and more driving enjoyment. The lone exception to that would be the Cobalt SS coupe, which should be seriously considered by driving enthusiasts for its impressive performance. However, the rest of the buying public will likely be happier with one of the above alternatives.