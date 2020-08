Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado

Leather Seats Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Engine; Ecotec 2.2L Dohc; 16 Valve; 4-Cylinder; Sfi Leather Seat Trim Seats; Front Leather Appointed Buckets Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LT with 115,550mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L DOHC, 16 VALVE, 4-CYLINDER, SFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Cobalt LT.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1AZ52FX57649000

Stock: 57649000

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020