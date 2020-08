Used 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt for Sale Near Me

Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois

Runs strong! LS! Spoiler! We have a very affordable and sharp Cobalt for you! The body is clean with a a shiny, stylish, and attractive appearance. I like the smooth, fuel efficient, fun, peppy, reliable, and sporty ride. The interior is clean and in excellent condition. This Cobalt comes with CD stereo, manual windows, CRUISE, front bucket seats with center console, LS package, Spoiler, good tires, auto, air, 2.2 4 cylinder, front airbags, tilt steering, daytime running lights, and more. IF your looking for reliability, fuel economy, value, style, and a very strong running ride, this nice Cobalt may be for you!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1AK15F167662972

Certified Pre-Owned: No