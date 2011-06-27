  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cobalt
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(253)
Appraise this car

2005 Chevrolet Cobalt Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride and sporty handling, torquey four-cylinder engine, premium content for basic-car price.
  • A few cheap plastic interior parts, odd exterior styling details.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Chevrolet Cobalt for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price
$988
Used Cobalt for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Positioned several steps upmarket from its Cavalier predecessor, the new Cobalt rides, handles and looks like a more expensive car than it really is.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet is no stranger to the small-car game. In 1981, the GM division unveiled its answer to the growing number of imports hitting the scene, the Cavalier. The philosophy behind the car was simple: Give customers with limited budgets a well-appointed, reliable car that offers a variety of configurations to suit their needs. Unfortunately, Chevrolet pushed the "if it ain't broke don't fix it" idea a bit too far with the Cavalier. Its first major redesign didn't occur until 1995, a whopping 12 years into its life cycle. By the time the car saw some major revisions, the competition had already outclassed it on nearly every level. The 1995 model, though attractively styled, was still saddled with an ancient platform, and suffered from poor chassis dynamics, crash test scores and an overall lack of refinement. Undaunted, Chevy stuck with the Cavy for another decade. Styling tweaks through the years did little to keep the car fresh, but buyers kept coming back as Chevrolet offered generous rebates and incentives. Recent years have been progressively more difficult for Chevy's small car, as larger and larger rebates have been required to maintain sales volume. Clearly, a major change was needed. The answer was a completely new car -- so new that a name change was in order. Chevy is pinning its hopes on the new Cobalt to win back small-car buyers who demand first-rate accommodations. Rather than stick to one small car to fill a wide array of shoes, Chevy decided to split the market between the Aveo, which serves buyers with a more limited budget, and the new Cobalt, which is positioned as a more upmarket choice. Based on the Delta architecture used for the Saturn Ion, the Cobalt features a conservative and uncluttered appearance inside and out. Though we're still not sold on the coupe's quad round taillamps, the overall look should offend no one. Inside, materials quality, styling and comfort are all light-years ahead of the Cavalier. Reflective of the more upscale positioning, the Cobalt comes loaded with equipment. All but the base models feature keyless entry, antilock brakes and power windows. Coupe and sedan body styles are available, with a sporty SS coupe filling the top spot with a 205-horsepower supercharged engine. Other Cobalts come with a solid-performing 145-hp, 2.2-liter four-cylinder carried over from the Cavalier. The vehicle's stiff structure does wonders for noise and vibration control, and makes for a solid-feeling ride regardless of terrain. Even the doors close with a solid "thunk." Chevy is taking a bit of a risk in aiming the Cobalt at higher-end small cars, but after driving the Cobalt, we think it will succeed. The car is well equipped, competitively priced and, most importantly, very well engineered. Ride and handling is right up there with the class standards, and overall build quality is impressive. The new Cobalt may not have what it takes to overthrow the best-in-class economy sedans and coupes, but it is much closer than any Chevrolet small car has ever been.

2005 Chevrolet Cobalt models

The Cobalt is available as a two-door coupe or four-door sedan. Coupes come in base, LS and SS trim, while sedans come in base, LS and LT versions. Base models feature a standard CD player, air conditioning, a driver-seat height adjuster, a split-folding rear seat and 15-inch wheels. The LS adds cruise control; power windows, locks and mirrors; keyless entry; upgraded seats; alloy wheels; upgraded interior lighting; and antilock brakes. The LT sedan comes loaded with leather seats, a seven-speaker Pioneer sound system, unique interior and exterior chrome trim and 16-inch alloys. The SS coupe features leather seats with color-keyed perforated inserts, unique trim, performance suspension, an A-pillar mounted boost gauge and 18-inch alloy wheels.

2005 Highlights

The Cobalt is a replacement for the aged Cavalier and like its predecessor it's available in both coupe and sedan body styles.

Performance & mpg

A 2.2-liter Ecotec four-cylinder powers all Cobalts, except the SS. With 145 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque, the engine compares favorably with most others in the class. It's made entirely of aluminum and boasts dual-overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder for maximum efficiency and power. The SS coupe features a 2.0-liter supercharged Ecotec that's good for 205 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission is a five-speed manual with a four-speed automatic available as an option. The automatic is standard on the LT, and not available on the SS.

Safety

Antilock brakes are optional on base models, and standard on all other Cobalts. Head-protecting side curtain airbags are optional across the board. Each seating position has a three-point seatbelt standard, and all but base models can be equipped with OnStar telematics. The Cobalt has not yet been crash tested.

Driving

The Ecotec four-cylinder is a thoroughly modern and refined engine that provides good power and a smooth delivery. Handling is quite good for a car in this class, with reasonably good manners in corners and a compliant ride around town. In addition to a broad power band, the SS delivers better steering feel and handling response without a noticeable loss of ride quality.

Interior

The Cobalt features a modern and stylish interior. Materials quality is competitive with that of other economy cars, and everything is screwed together with care. Chevy's efforts to provide a solid and quiet ride have paid off -- the Cobalt feels more substantial than typical small cars. Though a few plastic bits here and there are of questionable quality, the overall impression is one of a premium compact car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt.

5(58%)
4(23%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.3
253 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 253 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car experience ever
K. Bristol,07/23/2015
LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
To be fair, I drove my Cobalt 323,624 miles, no extra maintenance, 37 lifetime combined mpg, 40 mpg in final two years, beautiful blue paint in great shape after 10 years in the Colorado sun, interior decent given its use, engine in perfect condition. Transmission finally gave after 2-3 car-lives. I get paid for driving, and this car not only paid for itself, but then 4 more times! There is nothing wrong with these cars. Miles were approximately 50/50 miles city/highway. And no, I'm not slow, I drive assertively, but not aggressively. Two occasions I scored 44 mpg round trip Denver to Gr. Junction. Car has been sold to a junk dealer, who replaced transmission, and has since resold it. I've heard from the new owner, and the car is still in service.
11 years and 203K with a Cobalt
markjennings,10/10/2016
LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
Bought this car brand new in 2005, LS model 2 door with the 2.2 and automatic. Has a hair over 200K now. Nothing has ever gone wrong with the engine or transmission, it's been a dependable car that has never left me stranded. I love the fact I've never been faced with a $900 timing belt change because the Cobalt uses a chain. The car still runs like new and always manages to get nearly 40 mpg on the highway. I've had all the usual issues that Cobalts seem to have, control arms, wheel bearings, sway bar end links, struts, ignition switch, and a few minor electronic glitches through the years. I consider this stuff mostly normal wear items and was honestly no different than the 1998 Civic I owned previously, the big difference is the Cobalt is much, much cheaper to fix. I'd recommend the cobalt without hesitation, they are basic cars, somewhat spartan in feel, but mine has been a dependable and economical mode of transport.
A very dangerous car
Cheri,12/15/2015
2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
When I bought the car I loved it. The body looked new, the inside was well maintained and it had great sound from the stereo. One day I went to unlock the driver door with my key fob, it unlocked but the door would not open. The next day I drove it and smelled some wires burning. I took it to Auto Zone and a mechanic there told me to park it before it catch on fire. He said it was a relay problem which is very dangerous. I called JDByrider and they told me to have it towed to them, I did just that. They pretty much told me I was lying about the problem and the only thing they wanted was a car payment. Not we will try and fix it or get you something else. I only had the car for seven months and still had warranty. I gave the car back over a month ago and they still have it and still want a car payment. Never again will I buy from these people and after doing a research, this 05 cobalt is a very dangerous car. The dealers know it but trying to cover it up.
It's been a great car!
silveeto,01/21/2013
I've had my Cobalt for 3 years. Bought with 80,000km and now have 155,000km on it. Aside from oil changes and regular maintenance I haven't had to do a thing to this car. It's fun, zippy, good on gas, and being fully loaded with leather and heated seats I really can't complain about much. The only problem is one that many 2005 gm cars had - intermediate steering shaft gets sloppy. Kind of annoying, but have never felt unsafe... just a 1/4" of play in the steering wheel. My mechanic said it was safe to drive as is or I could spend a small fortune replacing it, so obviously I went the free route, lol. Other than that it's been a fantastic car!
See all 253 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt
More About This Model

With the new 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged, Chevy has created something truly unique: The sport compact muscle car. By size and specification it's a sport compact, but by temperament and ability it's a good old American muscle car.

The Chevy Cobalt replaces the archaic Chevrolet Cavalier and it's on the same "Delta" front-wheel-drive platform as the Saturn Ion. Chevy, however, uses steel body panels and gives the Cobalt coupe just two doors instead of the Ion Quad Coupe's four. Also like the Saturn Ion, all Cobalts have a MacPherson strut front suspension, a semi-independent torsion beam in the rear and electrically assisted rack and pinion steering.

Although the Chevy Cobalt SS Supercharged shares these basic elements, it's powered by a 205-horsepower, supercharged 2.0-liter Ecotec four-cylinder and uses the same five-speed manual as a Saab 9-3. Ordinary Chevy Cobalt coupes and sedans are powered by a normally aspirated 145-hp, 2.2-liter Ecotec backed by a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic. And to make things even more confusing, a non-supercharged Cobalt SS model with a normally aspirated 2.4-liter Ecotec will debut in mid-2005 as a 2006 model. It will be available as a coupe or sedan.

Cobalt SS Supercharged models also get four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, an interior with standard leather upholstery and phony metal trim instead of phony wood, a mild body kit, an oversize rear wing and cool-looking 18-inch wheels wrapped in P215/45R18 Pirelli PZero tires. The only significant option is a performance package bundling an effective limited-slip differential with truly great Recaro front seats. Don't buy a Chevy Cobalt SS without them.

Sizewise the Cobalt SS Supercharged, which is only available as a coupe, is barely small. It's 5.1 inches longer and 1.3 inches wider than a Honda Civic Coupe. However, the Cobalt's 103.3-inch wheelbase is just 0.2 inch longer than the Civic's.

At nearly 3,000 pounds the Chevrolet Cobalt SS isn't light either, and it feels heavy on the road. Plus its acceleration is tempered by those big, heavy (25 pounds each) wheels. Chevy says it will trail the Saturn Ion Red Line, which is powered by the same supercharged engine, in the quarter-mile by two-tenths of a second.

To put the muscle car thing in perspective, however, consider that the Cobalt SS Supercharged weighs less than a five-speed 1987 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z, and almost matches the output of the Camaro's 5.0-liter V8. Fact is the Cobalt SS is likely quicker than the IROC, although it'll get spanked by a 230-hp, turbocharged Dodge Neon SRT-4 which costs about the same.

The supercharged Cobalt SS also drives much like that old Camaro, and we mean that as a compliment, mostly. It tracks beautifully, pulls hard through corners and its electric steering has a heavy, numb feel reminiscent of the third-generation F-body. That kind of steering worked in heavy muscle cars cranking Huey Lewis and the News, but the 2005 tuner market wants, and expects, improved feel and feedback.

With its excellent torque down low (its peak is 200 pound-feet at 4,400 rpm), the supercharged Ecotec even feels like a small V8, pulling with authority. It would be nice if it sounded like a V8, but supercharger blower whine has an appeal of its own.

We're also fond of the Cobalt SS' stiff structure, and its firmly tuned suspension that produces a tight ride and flat cornering. On some California mountain roads the Chevy Cobalt SS proved to be an entertaining drive, but there's a bit too much understeer dialed into the chassis. This is partly due to its beam rear suspension, but it's really a balance issue. One look under the hood and you can see how the engine actually sits in front of the axle line, putting too much weight too far forward.

Inside, the Chevy Cobalt SS is straightforward and attractive, but it still suffers from quality lapses in part fitment and plastic casting flash. The dials are easy to read, the AutoMeter supercharger boost gauge is a neat touch and the steering wheel and shift knob are encased in leather. Carrying on the Chevy Camaro tradition, the rear seat is tight.

If Chevy is going to build a mini-muscle machine, it ought to embrace the concept more completely: Drop the vision-blocking rear spoiler in favor of a classic Camaro ducktail and throw on some rally stripes. The $21,995 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged may use parts from around the world but its feel is as American as the Super Bowl. And that is something unique.

Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt is offered in the following submodels: Cobalt Sedan, Cobalt Coupe, Cobalt SS Supercharged. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and SS Supercharged 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LS is priced between $988 and$3,500 with odometer readings between 116509 and170273 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 Cobalts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $988 and mileage as low as 116509 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cobalt for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,863.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,661.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cobalt for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,679.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,525.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Cobalt lease specials

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles