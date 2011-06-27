Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Consumer Reviews

Good Value for a Commuter Car Troy Crawford , 01/04/2016 XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 61 of 63 people found this review helpful I purchased this car as a commuter vehicle and it has not disappointed. I needed to be able to squeeze 3 kids in the backseat in a pinch, but knew that 95% of the time it would me driving to or for work alone. To be clear, it is a cheap car - the interior is not fancy, it comes with very few features and it does not have the performance of the 250hp sports car. However, it does get from A to B reliably and I have had no maintenance issues and my actual mileage is around 34 mpg. To be clear, if you are attempting to impress dates or beat people of the line, it is not the car for you. If you are looking to for a cheap sedan which for a daily driver which can fit a few passengers in a pinch, you are going to be hard pressed to find a better value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Cobalt LT Coupe Gregory Butta , 08/04/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I'm 18 years old and needed a reliable car to go back and forth to college. I looked at the usual, the civic, corolla, or the focus. I liked the Cobalt better then all of them and the build quality on my 2010 is just as nice as the foreign cars. I would recommend this car to anyone.

Love This Car bjdittberner1@madisoncollege.edu , 08/14/2015 XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought this Car with 75,000 Miles on it. Car Has Never Had an warranty submissions on it. I am A certified mechanic so I know cars in and out. There is a few minor problems like water getting in threw the front windows seals causing the front speakers to go in and out at times. And The Seal On The Front Headlights Can Go out letting moisture fill up the lens. Only 50$ to replace and I did it myself. NOTHING MAJOR. THese cars are bullet proof. Nothing mechanically has ever went wrong with this car at 85,000 miles already. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A cheap, but reliable daily driver. Bob Porter , 04/29/2015 LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought this car, an LS Coupe when GM was offering deep discounts to clear inventory in its final production year. In that regards, I got an excellent price on a mediocre vehicle. My son like the sporty looks of the coupe, but its tiny trunk opening and wide doors are significant drawbacks and I would have preferred the 4 door. However, after 5 years of driving, it has been very reliable and gets pretty good fuel economy. As it likely has little trade in value, we will likely keep it for another winter, as equipped with proper winter tires, it gets us through the cold Canadian snowy season. It is very comfortable for 2 hour drives but would not be our choice for a long road trip.