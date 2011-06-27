  1. Home
Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Cobalt
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Value for a Commuter Car

Troy Crawford, 01/04/2016
XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
61 of 63 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car as a commuter vehicle and it has not disappointed. I needed to be able to squeeze 3 kids in the backseat in a pinch, but knew that 95% of the time it would me driving to or for work alone. To be clear, it is a cheap car - the interior is not fancy, it comes with very few features and it does not have the performance of the 250hp sports car. However, it does get from A to B reliably and I have had no maintenance issues and my actual mileage is around 34 mpg. To be clear, if you are attempting to impress dates or beat people of the line, it is not the car for you. If you are looking to for a cheap sedan which for a daily driver which can fit a few passengers in a pinch, you are going to be hard pressed to find a better value.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Cobalt LT Coupe

Gregory Butta , 08/04/2010
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I'm 18 years old and needed a reliable car to go back and forth to college. I looked at the usual, the civic, corolla, or the focus. I liked the Cobalt better then all of them and the build quality on my 2010 is just as nice as the foreign cars. I would recommend this car to anyone.

Love This Car

bjdittberner1@madisoncollege.edu, 08/14/2015
XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
31 of 32 people found this review helpful

I bought this Car with 75,000 Miles on it. Car Has Never Had an warranty submissions on it. I am A certified mechanic so I know cars in and out. There is a few minor problems like water getting in threw the front windows seals causing the front speakers to go in and out at times. And The Seal On The Front Headlights Can Go out letting moisture fill up the lens. Only 50$ to replace and I did it myself. NOTHING MAJOR. THese cars are bullet proof. Nothing mechanically has ever went wrong with this car at 85,000 miles already.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A cheap, but reliable daily driver.

Bob Porter, 04/29/2015
LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
30 of 31 people found this review helpful

I bought this car, an LS Coupe when GM was offering deep discounts to clear inventory in its final production year. In that regards, I got an excellent price on a mediocre vehicle. My son like the sporty looks of the coupe, but its tiny trunk opening and wide doors are significant drawbacks and I would have preferred the 4 door. However, after 5 years of driving, it has been very reliable and gets pretty good fuel economy. As it likely has little trade in value, we will likely keep it for another winter, as equipped with proper winter tires, it gets us through the cold Canadian snowy season. It is very comfortable for 2 hour drives but would not be our choice for a long road trip.

Good value

Chuck Johnson, 02/09/2018
LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

We needed a new car after the previous one was totaled. I didn't do much research, we were just looking for a good buy on a low mileage used car. We found the Cobalt at a dealership. It was a loaner car with just 2211 miles on it, but a significantly reduced price for a mostly new car. It has been a great car. We're retired and have taken a lot of road trips. It's been to 47 states and 3 provinces for about 42,000 miles of travel. I just put on tires for the second time. Other than oil changes, that has been my only maintenance expense! The back seat is pretty cramped for adults, but the front seats are comfortable, and I'm a BIG guy. With the cruise control, it practically drives itself. Handling is great. I've gotten as high as 38 MPG on the freeway. It's usually about 33-34. 24 MPG is local driving. Oh, it also has a very small radar profile.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
