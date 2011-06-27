Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Consumer Reviews
Good Value for a Commuter Car
I purchased this car as a commuter vehicle and it has not disappointed. I needed to be able to squeeze 3 kids in the backseat in a pinch, but knew that 95% of the time it would me driving to or for work alone. To be clear, it is a cheap car - the interior is not fancy, it comes with very few features and it does not have the performance of the 250hp sports car. However, it does get from A to B reliably and I have had no maintenance issues and my actual mileage is around 34 mpg. To be clear, if you are attempting to impress dates or beat people of the line, it is not the car for you. If you are looking to for a cheap sedan which for a daily driver which can fit a few passengers in a pinch, you are going to be hard pressed to find a better value.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cobalt LT Coupe
I'm 18 years old and needed a reliable car to go back and forth to college. I looked at the usual, the civic, corolla, or the focus. I liked the Cobalt better then all of them and the build quality on my 2010 is just as nice as the foreign cars. I would recommend this car to anyone.
Love This Car
I bought this Car with 75,000 Miles on it. Car Has Never Had an warranty submissions on it. I am A certified mechanic so I know cars in and out. There is a few minor problems like water getting in threw the front windows seals causing the front speakers to go in and out at times. And The Seal On The Front Headlights Can Go out letting moisture fill up the lens. Only 50$ to replace and I did it myself. NOTHING MAJOR. THese cars are bullet proof. Nothing mechanically has ever went wrong with this car at 85,000 miles already.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A cheap, but reliable daily driver.
I bought this car, an LS Coupe when GM was offering deep discounts to clear inventory in its final production year. In that regards, I got an excellent price on a mediocre vehicle. My son like the sporty looks of the coupe, but its tiny trunk opening and wide doors are significant drawbacks and I would have preferred the 4 door. However, after 5 years of driving, it has been very reliable and gets pretty good fuel economy. As it likely has little trade in value, we will likely keep it for another winter, as equipped with proper winter tires, it gets us through the cold Canadian snowy season. It is very comfortable for 2 hour drives but would not be our choice for a long road trip.
Good value
We needed a new car after the previous one was totaled. I didn't do much research, we were just looking for a good buy on a low mileage used car. We found the Cobalt at a dealership. It was a loaner car with just 2211 miles on it, but a significantly reduced price for a mostly new car. It has been a great car. We're retired and have taken a lot of road trips. It's been to 47 states and 3 provinces for about 42,000 miles of travel. I just put on tires for the second time. Other than oil changes, that has been my only maintenance expense! The back seat is pretty cramped for adults, but the front seats are comfortable, and I'm a BIG guy. With the cruise control, it practically drives itself. Handling is great. I've gotten as high as 38 MPG on the freeway. It's usually about 33-34. 24 MPG is local driving. Oh, it also has a very small radar profile.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cobalt
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD