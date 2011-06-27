  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(198)
Appraise this car

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Review

Pros & Cons

  • Respectable acceleration from all powertrains, smooth and quiet ride, good crash test scores.
  • Cheap interior plastics, cramped backseat, lack of interior storage, dull handling, mediocre fit and finish.
List Price Range
$5,995 - $7,500
Used Cobalt for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the Chevrolet Cobalt is the company's best small car in years, it's still well behind the class leaders in terms of handling, seat comfort and overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

Introduced a few years ago as a replacement to the aged Cavalier, the Chevrolet Cobalt presents a much more modern entry in the economy-car segment. Improvements over the Cavalier in the areas of performance, ride quality, cabin materials and crash tests should have strengthened the position of Chevy's import fighter. And yes, the Cobalt is without question a much better car than the Cavalier. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean it's enough to challenge the front-runners.

Don't get us wrong. The 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt has more than a few things going for it. Even the base model provides peppy performance and a quiet ride. And an extensive roster of dealer-installed options like a performance exhaust system and ground effects allow more personalization than most competitors. But buyers in this class are typically more interested in overall quality and a comfortable cabin than a snarling exhaust or racy body styling. Compared to the interior in the Honda Civic, for instance, the Cobalt's design seems rather bland and its materials low-grade. Seat comfort is another area where the Cobalt falls short -- although they offer some lateral bolstering, the seats are otherwise flat and offer little in the way of lumbar and under-thigh support.

As indicated in a 2005 Edmunds.com economy car comparison test, the Chevy Cobalt excels in acceleration but loses out in the handling area to more responsive and composed rivals such as the Mazda 3, Civic and Ford Focus. Standing apart from the other Cobalts, however, are the SS versions, which have more powerful engines (especially in the case of the Supercharged coupe) as well as tuned suspensions with larger wheels. These SS models are worth checking out, as they promise a more exciting and involving drive.

Examined in isolation, the non-SS versions of the 2007 Cobalt would be a satisfactory choice for most folks shopping for an economy car, but we obviously don't advise buying a car that way. With more than a few competitors offering superior handling dynamics (and hence a higher fun-to-drive factor), greater seat comfort and better build quality, we suggest cross-shopping before making a decision.

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt models

The 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt is available as a compact coupe or sedan. Coupes come in LS, LT, SS and SS Supercharged trim, while sedans come in LS, LT, LTZ and SS versions. LS models feature 15-inch wheels, air-conditioning, a driver-seat height adjuster, a split-folding rear seat and a standard CD player. The LT, which is probably a better choice for most shoppers, adds cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, upgraded upholstery, alloy wheels and more interior lighting. The top-of-the-line LTZ sedan features leather seating, an upgraded sound system, chrome trim and 16-inch alloys. The sporty SS adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned suspension and unique fascias. The Chevy Cobalt SS Supercharged coupe is the fastest model and features 18-inch alloys, a supercharged engine, an even firmer suspension tune, leather seats with color-keyed inserts and a boost gauge.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt receives minimal changes. A few new audio systems and wheel styles debut; a 3-spoke steering wheel replaces the former 4-spoker; and GM's remote vehicle start feature joins the options list.

Performance & mpg

A 2.2-liter inline 4-cylinder engine powers LS, LT and LTZ Cobalt models. With 145 horsepower, 155 pound-feet of torque and a broad powerband, that engine makes the Cobalt one of the faster economy cars available. The SS features an even more potent 2.4-liter version with 171 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. The SS Supercharged coupe has a supercharged 2.0-liter 4 good for 205 hp, 200 lb-ft of torque and a 7-second 0-60-mph time. The standard transmission is a 5-speed manual, with a 4-speed automatic available as an option. The automatic is standard on the LTZ, and not available on the SS Supercharged.

Safety

Antilock brakes are optional on LS models, and standard on all other Cobalts. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional across the board. All but the base LS model can be equipped with OnStar telematics. In side-impact crash testing performed by the IIHS, the Chevy Cobalt earned an "Acceptable" rating (second highest of four) when equipped with side curtain airbags and a "Poor" rating (the lowest possible) without them. Frontal offset testing by the IIHS resulted in a "Good" rating (the highest possible). NHTSA testing resulted in four stars out of five for the driver and a perfect five for the passenger in frontal-impact tests. In side-impact tests, a Cobalt sedan with the side curtain airbags garnered three stars (four for the coupe) up front and four stars in back, while a coupe without the airbags earned four stars for both the front and rear.

Driving

Choose any of the engines and you'll have ample power for just about any situation. Commuters will enjoy the Chevy Cobalt's smooth, quiet ride, but the car's handling is less impressive. The suspension allows too much body roll, and the electric steering is slow, with minimal feedback. The SS models offer tighter handling through the turns and rapid acceleration with the supercharged engine, but still fall short of the class leaders in terms of refinement.

Interior

Inside, attractive gauges and a full-featured stereo head unit give the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt a modern feel. Still, the design is plain, unless you upgrade to the LTZ and its leather seats and wood grain trim, or one of the SS models, which have faux aluminum trim. Seat comfort is unimpressive (except in the SS Supercharged coupe), and is especially true in back where the bench is flat and low.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt.

5(57%)
4(22%)
3(12%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.2
198 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 198 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Cars With a Few Issues
Jerry in Missouri,07/10/2015
LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
Overall, I think Chevy Cobalts are good cars. The issues they have are similar to ones the Cavalier had, which are a cheap front suspension which will most likely require a few repairs, and a few safety issues, namely side crash test scores (poor without side curtain airbags). I would recommend getting a 2008-2010 Cobalt if you are concerned about the side crash test scores because they automatically came with side curtain airbags as a standard feature. It's possible that an 05-07 could have gotten them as an option, but most likely not. The Cobalt is a solid, attractive car that gets good gas mileage. Reliability is pretty good. If you do buy any year Chevy Cobalt, make sure you check that it has had the recalls taken care of, as all Cobalts were subject to a few recalls pertaining to the ignition/steering column. These cars have a smooth enjoyable ride but if you go over a raised bump you will definitely feel it, and do your best to avoid bumps as the front suspension is somewhat fragile in my opinion. I have noticed that the Cobalts have really good body integrity--usually even the 10 year old Cobalts still look good with no rust or bumpers falling off, etc. UNLIKE the Cavalier, which tend to fall apart piece by piece unless they are babied. A few random cons for the Cobalt are: Trunk is hard to open, and lid is heavy; mouth of trunk is too small to take in larger items that might otherwise fit; backseat is very cramped with little legroom so plan on anyone other than a child or dwarf hating it. All in all, I might consider buying another of these cars if it had the features and appearance I wanted on one.
Chevy Cobalt Lil Red
don shannon,09/03/2006
We purchased this vehicle after having driven a rental vehicle of the same type for a month.We were pleased with the way the rental drove, and have been equally pleased with the purchased vehicle. We havc a five on the floor tranny and it is a great deal of fun to drive. The gas mileage has been much better than we expected, running over 30 MPG for most of our driving which includes city, highway and rural driving.
Cobalt
Cobalt,08/07/2006
Roomy and comfortable car with a large trunk. Low exterior noise. Window handle and seat belt keeper need to be of better quality.
Chevy Cobalt, a true value
Nick ,09/02/2006
For the money, the power, build, and fuel economy it is just as good if not better than any import. Kudos to GM for this vehicle. And as a former Honda, BMW, Mercedes owner I'm not just saying that. GM is again an entry level leader.
See all 198 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt is offered in the following submodels: Cobalt Sedan, Cobalt Coupe, Cobalt SS Supercharged. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), SS 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), SS Supercharged 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M), and SS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS is priced between $4,450 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 131942 and170171 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LTZ is priced between $7,500 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 81470 and81470 miles.

Which used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalts are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cobalt for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,215.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,852.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cobalt for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,353.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,294.

