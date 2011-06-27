Vehicle overview

Introduced a few years ago as a replacement to the aged Cavalier, the Chevrolet Cobalt presents a much more modern entry in the economy-car segment. Improvements over the Cavalier in the areas of performance, ride quality, cabin materials and crash tests should have strengthened the position of Chevy's import fighter. And yes, the Cobalt is without question a much better car than the Cavalier. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean it's enough to challenge the front-runners.

Don't get us wrong. The 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt has more than a few things going for it. Even the base model provides peppy performance and a quiet ride. And an extensive roster of dealer-installed options like a performance exhaust system and ground effects allow more personalization than most competitors. But buyers in this class are typically more interested in overall quality and a comfortable cabin than a snarling exhaust or racy body styling. Compared to the interior in the Honda Civic, for instance, the Cobalt's design seems rather bland and its materials low-grade. Seat comfort is another area where the Cobalt falls short -- although they offer some lateral bolstering, the seats are otherwise flat and offer little in the way of lumbar and under-thigh support.

As indicated in a 2005 Edmunds.com economy car comparison test, the Chevy Cobalt excels in acceleration but loses out in the handling area to more responsive and composed rivals such as the Mazda 3, Civic and Ford Focus. Standing apart from the other Cobalts, however, are the SS versions, which have more powerful engines (especially in the case of the Supercharged coupe) as well as tuned suspensions with larger wheels. These SS models are worth checking out, as they promise a more exciting and involving drive.

Examined in isolation, the non-SS versions of the 2007 Cobalt would be a satisfactory choice for most folks shopping for an economy car, but we obviously don't advise buying a car that way. With more than a few competitors offering superior handling dynamics (and hence a higher fun-to-drive factor), greater seat comfort and better build quality, we suggest cross-shopping before making a decision.