Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt Consumer Reviews
Best car experience ever
To be fair, I drove my Cobalt 323,624 miles, no extra maintenance, 37 lifetime combined mpg, 40 mpg in final two years, beautiful blue paint in great shape after 10 years in the Colorado sun, interior decent given its use, engine in perfect condition. Transmission finally gave after 2-3 car-lives. I get paid for driving, and this car not only paid for itself, but then 4 more times! There is nothing wrong with these cars. Miles were approximately 50/50 miles city/highway. And no, I'm not slow, I drive assertively, but not aggressively. Two occasions I scored 44 mpg round trip Denver to Gr. Junction. Car has been sold to a junk dealer, who replaced transmission, and has since resold it. I've heard from the new owner, and the car is still in service.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
11 years and 203K with a Cobalt
Bought this car brand new in 2005, LS model 2 door with the 2.2 and automatic. Has a hair over 200K now. Nothing has ever gone wrong with the engine or transmission, it's been a dependable car that has never left me stranded. I love the fact I've never been faced with a $900 timing belt change because the Cobalt uses a chain. The car still runs like new and always manages to get nearly 40 mpg on the highway. I've had all the usual issues that Cobalts seem to have, control arms, wheel bearings, sway bar end links, struts, ignition switch, and a few minor electronic glitches through the years. I consider this stuff mostly normal wear items and was honestly no different than the 1998 Civic I owned previously, the big difference is the Cobalt is much, much cheaper to fix. I'd recommend the cobalt without hesitation, they are basic cars, somewhat spartan in feel, but mine has been a dependable and economical mode of transport.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A very dangerous car
When I bought the car I loved it. The body looked new, the inside was well maintained and it had great sound from the stereo. One day I went to unlock the driver door with my key fob, it unlocked but the door would not open. The next day I drove it and smelled some wires burning. I took it to Auto Zone and a mechanic there told me to park it before it catch on fire. He said it was a relay problem which is very dangerous. I called JDByrider and they told me to have it towed to them, I did just that. They pretty much told me I was lying about the problem and the only thing they wanted was a car payment. Not we will try and fix it or get you something else. I only had the car for seven months and still had warranty. I gave the car back over a month ago and they still have it and still want a car payment. Never again will I buy from these people and after doing a research, this 05 cobalt is a very dangerous car. The dealers know it but trying to cover it up.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It's been a great car!
I've had my Cobalt for 3 years. Bought with 80,000km and now have 155,000km on it. Aside from oil changes and regular maintenance I haven't had to do a thing to this car. It's fun, zippy, good on gas, and being fully loaded with leather and heated seats I really can't complain about much. The only problem is one that many 2005 gm cars had - intermediate steering shaft gets sloppy. Kind of annoying, but have never felt unsafe... just a 1/4" of play in the steering wheel. My mechanic said it was safe to drive as is or I could spend a small fortune replacing it, so obviously I went the free route, lol. Other than that it's been a fantastic car!
2005 POS
I bought my cobalt 2 1/2 years ago used from a dealer. Everything worked well and seemed like a decent car for me. Fast forward about 45,000 miles and I've put almost 3,500 dollars in it just in the past couple months to keep it on the road. I'm not beating the car to death and probably take better care of it than most. And just this week it seems I have more problems developing, on top of my already deteriorating trasmission and it's problems. I would stay far far away from cobalts. I've had to deal with multiple recalls - due to chevy's incompetence and leading to many people getting in accidents and in some cases, dying. I'm in the process of trying to sell this demon child.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cobalt
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD