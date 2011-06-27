  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,247$5,244$6,259
Clean$2,905$4,692$5,614
Average$2,221$3,587$4,324
Rough$1,538$2,483$3,033
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,321$5,332$6,354
Clean$2,971$4,770$5,699
Average$2,272$3,648$4,389
Rough$1,573$2,525$3,079
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,765$4,061$4,714
Clean$2,474$3,634$4,228
Average$1,892$2,778$3,256
Rough$1,310$1,923$2,284
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,972$4,685$5,555
Clean$2,659$4,192$4,982
Average$2,033$3,205$3,837
Rough$1,408$2,218$2,692
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,343$3,933$4,744
Clean$2,096$3,519$4,255
Average$1,603$2,690$3,277
Rough$1,110$1,862$2,299
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,943$4,771$5,701
Clean$2,633$4,269$5,113
Average$2,013$3,264$3,938
Rough$1,394$2,259$2,763
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,775$4,213$4,938
Clean$2,483$3,769$4,429
Average$1,899$2,882$3,411
Rough$1,314$1,995$2,393
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,736$3,884$4,992
Clean$1,553$3,475$4,477
Average$1,187$2,657$3,448
Rough$822$1,839$2,419
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,385$5,130$6,012
Clean$3,029$4,590$5,392
Average$2,316$3,510$4,153
Rough$1,603$2,429$2,914
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,160$4,947$5,855
Clean$2,827$4,427$5,251
Average$2,162$3,385$4,044
Rough$1,496$2,343$2,837
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,459$3,526$4,061
Clean$2,200$3,154$3,642
Average$1,682$2,412$2,805
Rough$1,165$1,669$1,968
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,886$4,689$5,605
Clean$2,582$4,195$5,027
Average$1,975$3,208$3,872
Rough$1,367$2,220$2,716
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,699$5,614$6,581
Clean$3,310$5,023$5,903
Average$2,531$3,841$4,546
Rough$1,752$2,658$3,189
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,384$5,466$6,522
Clean$3,028$4,890$5,850
Average$2,315$3,739$4,506
Rough$1,603$2,588$3,161
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,132$4,579$5,308
Clean$2,802$4,097$4,761
Average$2,143$3,133$3,667
Rough$1,483$2,168$2,572
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,223$3,734$4,504
Clean$1,989$3,340$4,040
Average$1,521$2,554$3,111
Rough$1,053$1,768$2,183
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,200 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,154 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.