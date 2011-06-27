Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,247
|$5,244
|$6,259
|Clean
|$2,905
|$4,692
|$5,614
|Average
|$2,221
|$3,587
|$4,324
|Rough
|$1,538
|$2,483
|$3,033
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,321
|$5,332
|$6,354
|Clean
|$2,971
|$4,770
|$5,699
|Average
|$2,272
|$3,648
|$4,389
|Rough
|$1,573
|$2,525
|$3,079
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,765
|$4,061
|$4,714
|Clean
|$2,474
|$3,634
|$4,228
|Average
|$1,892
|$2,778
|$3,256
|Rough
|$1,310
|$1,923
|$2,284
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,972
|$4,685
|$5,555
|Clean
|$2,659
|$4,192
|$4,982
|Average
|$2,033
|$3,205
|$3,837
|Rough
|$1,408
|$2,218
|$2,692
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,343
|$3,933
|$4,744
|Clean
|$2,096
|$3,519
|$4,255
|Average
|$1,603
|$2,690
|$3,277
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,862
|$2,299
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,943
|$4,771
|$5,701
|Clean
|$2,633
|$4,269
|$5,113
|Average
|$2,013
|$3,264
|$3,938
|Rough
|$1,394
|$2,259
|$2,763
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,775
|$4,213
|$4,938
|Clean
|$2,483
|$3,769
|$4,429
|Average
|$1,899
|$2,882
|$3,411
|Rough
|$1,314
|$1,995
|$2,393
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$3,884
|$4,992
|Clean
|$1,553
|$3,475
|$4,477
|Average
|$1,187
|$2,657
|$3,448
|Rough
|$822
|$1,839
|$2,419
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,385
|$5,130
|$6,012
|Clean
|$3,029
|$4,590
|$5,392
|Average
|$2,316
|$3,510
|$4,153
|Rough
|$1,603
|$2,429
|$2,914
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,160
|$4,947
|$5,855
|Clean
|$2,827
|$4,427
|$5,251
|Average
|$2,162
|$3,385
|$4,044
|Rough
|$1,496
|$2,343
|$2,837
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,459
|$3,526
|$4,061
|Clean
|$2,200
|$3,154
|$3,642
|Average
|$1,682
|$2,412
|$2,805
|Rough
|$1,165
|$1,669
|$1,968
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,886
|$4,689
|$5,605
|Clean
|$2,582
|$4,195
|$5,027
|Average
|$1,975
|$3,208
|$3,872
|Rough
|$1,367
|$2,220
|$2,716
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,699
|$5,614
|$6,581
|Clean
|$3,310
|$5,023
|$5,903
|Average
|$2,531
|$3,841
|$4,546
|Rough
|$1,752
|$2,658
|$3,189
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,384
|$5,466
|$6,522
|Clean
|$3,028
|$4,890
|$5,850
|Average
|$2,315
|$3,739
|$4,506
|Rough
|$1,603
|$2,588
|$3,161
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,132
|$4,579
|$5,308
|Clean
|$2,802
|$4,097
|$4,761
|Average
|$2,143
|$3,133
|$3,667
|Rough
|$1,483
|$2,168
|$2,572
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,223
|$3,734
|$4,504
|Clean
|$1,989
|$3,340
|$4,040
|Average
|$1,521
|$2,554
|$3,111
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,768
|$2,183