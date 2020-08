Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

wyomingwapiti , 03/27/2005

0 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was my work truck. Traded it in last year. It had 86,000 miles on trade-in. If it wasnt for 4 fuel pumps going out during the span I owned the vehicle I would have liked this vehicle better. The fuel pump w labor cost $650. Ouch! I was told by the dealer that the reason was I needed to change my gas filter every 12K. I was changing fuel pumps every 12K! Power came from a 454 cu v8. Was underpowered for pulling trailers which I do alot of. Mileage was about 12 mpg highway.