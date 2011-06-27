Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale Near Me
- $4,500
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado159,520 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Minnesota Motor - Fergus Falls / Minnesota
C/K 1500 trim, Light Pewter (Met) exterior and Neutral interior. PRICED TO MOVE $200 below Kelley Blue Book! 4WD, Bed Liner. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Bed Liner, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. Chevrolet C/K 1500 with Light Pewter (Met) exterior and Neutral interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 230 HP at 4600 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY AutoCheck One Owner This C/K 1500 is priced $200 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS Since 1922 Minnesota Motors have been serving Otter Tail County with friendly and honest service. We give our Fergus Falls Buick and Chevy customers a great selection to choose from along with a knowledgeable sales staff on hand to help. We are one of the oldest family run dealerships in the country and we're proud to offer you our years of automotive experience. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19M9W1260079
Stock: 4296455A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $2,999
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado234,995 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jersey Motors - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19M0V1239961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,987
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne136,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnson Auto of Laramie - Laramie / Wyoming
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Cheyenne 4WD 5.0L V8 EFI 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive5.0L V8 EFI, 4WD, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: chrome, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 5.0L V8 EFI, 4WD.Clean CARFAX.Come to www.johnsonautolaramie.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at (307) 314-2651 For help with any of our departments!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCEK19HXS1207694
Stock: LS141607B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $2,988
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series undefined173,642 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
BUDGET VEHICLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEC14Z3SZ261410
Stock: J200234B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- $10,888
1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace164,136 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Thornton Chevrolet - Lithia Springs / Georgia
CALL 678-303-4071, BED LINER.Thank you for considering this beautiful 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 finished in stunning BEIGE with BIEGE CLOTH.GO WEST to John Thornton Chevrolet, Celebrating 60 Years, Selling Chevy since 1957! Thank you for your interest in John Thornton Chevrolet! We happily serve Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Smyrna, Marietta, Kennesaw, Vining’s, Atlanta, Dallas, Acworth, Villa Rica and proud to be your Chevrolet Dealer for all of West Georgia by providing quality automotive services and unrivaled customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace with Standard Cab, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDC14K2PZ157903
Stock: K12314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $9,995
1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace112,000 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Shaker Valley - Enfield / New Hampshire
SOLID FLORIDA VEHICLE WITH A FLORIDA TITLE. SHARP TRUCK IN AND OUT, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING A 5.7 LITRE V/8. RUNS AND DRIVES VERY GOOD, READY TO ENJOY. CALL 603-491-0031 OR 603-491-6489 FOR MORE DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace with Standard Cab, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDC14K3PZ251787
Stock: PZ251787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,999
1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Base2,275 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Finley Motors - Finley / North Dakota
We make it easy!...We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Test drives delivered to your home or work, deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork. Blue Metallic 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Base Full tank of gas with vehicle purchase! All vehicles fully serviced inspected and ready to go. We are a small town dealer and we stand behind our vehicles and our customers! 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 RWD 4.3L V6 12V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDC14Z3NZ190175
Stock: 19097N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- $2,995
1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Base135,990 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Come see this 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 REG CAB 2WD 119WB before someone takes it home!* This Chevrolet C/K 1500 is a Bargain with These Options *Speedometer,odometer,voltmeter,fuel/engine temp/oil pressure gauges w/telltale lights, Rear-wheel anti-lock brake system, Pwr steering, Mechanical jack & wheel wrench, Intermittent windshield wiper system, Independent front suspension w/coil springs, Glove box w/latched door, beverage holder, Front 1.25" diameter stabilizer bar, Dual color-keyed padded vinyl sunshades, Dual black below-eye-line exterior 9" x 6.5" mirrors w/adj heads.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet C/K 1500 come see us at Sid Dillon Crete, 2455 Hwy 33, Crete, NE 68333. Just minutes away!*Thank you for choosing to visit Sid Dillon in Crete, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Crete has the brand new, used, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Schedule service on your vehicle in Crete at Sid Dillon. Contact our Internet Specialist at (866)906-7153 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEC14Z2NZ239354
Stock: 8F4029B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020