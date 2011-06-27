Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale

  • $4,500

    1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado

    159,520 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Minnesota Motor - Fergus Falls / Minnesota

    C/K 1500 trim, Light Pewter (Met) exterior and Neutral interior. PRICED TO MOVE $200 below Kelley Blue Book! 4WD, Bed Liner. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Bed Liner, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. Chevrolet C/K 1500 with Light Pewter (Met) exterior and Neutral interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 230 HP at 4600 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY AutoCheck One Owner This C/K 1500 is priced $200 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS Since 1922 Minnesota Motors have been serving Otter Tail County with friendly and honest service. We give our Fergus Falls Buick and Chevy customers a great selection to choose from along with a knowledgeable sales staff on hand to help. We are one of the oldest family run dealerships in the country and we're proud to offer you our years of automotive experience. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2GCEK19M9W1260079
    Stock: 4296455A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $2,999

    1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado

    234,995 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jersey Motors - Teterboro / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2GCEK19M0V1239961
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,987

    1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne

    136,014 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Johnson Auto of Laramie - Laramie / Wyoming

    1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Cheyenne 4WD 5.0L V8 EFI 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive5.0L V8 EFI, 4WD, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: chrome, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 5.0L V8 EFI, 4WD.Clean CARFAX.Come to www.johnsonautolaramie.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at (307) 314-2651 For help with any of our departments!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2GCEK19HXS1207694
    Stock: LS141607B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $2,988

    1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series undefined

    173,642 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio

    BUDGET VEHICLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GCEC14Z3SZ261410
    Stock: J200234B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-27-2020

  • $10,888

    1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace

    164,136 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    John Thornton Chevrolet - Lithia Springs / Georgia

    CALL 678-303-4071, BED LINER.Thank you for considering this beautiful 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 finished in stunning BEIGE with BIEGE CLOTH.GO WEST to John Thornton Chevrolet, Celebrating 60 Years, Selling Chevy since 1957! Thank you for your interest in John Thornton Chevrolet! We happily serve Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Smyrna, Marietta, Kennesaw, Vining’s, Atlanta, Dallas, Acworth, Villa Rica and proud to be your Chevrolet Dealer for all of West Georgia by providing quality automotive services and unrivaled customer service.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace with Standard Cab, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GCDC14K2PZ157903
    Stock: K12314A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $9,995

    1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace

    112,000 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Shaker Valley - Enfield / New Hampshire

    SOLID FLORIDA VEHICLE WITH A FLORIDA TITLE. SHARP TRUCK IN AND OUT, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING A 5.7 LITRE V/8. RUNS AND DRIVES VERY GOOD, READY TO ENJOY. CALL 603-491-0031 OR 603-491-6489 FOR MORE DETAILS.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Indy Pace with Standard Cab, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GCDC14K3PZ251787
    Stock: PZ251787
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,999

    1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Base

    2,275 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Finley Motors - Finley / North Dakota

    We make it easy!...We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Test drives delivered to your home or work, deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork. Blue Metallic 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Base Full tank of gas with vehicle purchase! All vehicles fully serviced inspected and ready to go. We are a small town dealer and we stand behind our vehicles and our customers! 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 RWD 4.3L V6 12V

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GCDC14Z3NZ190175
    Stock: 19097N
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-22-2020

  • $2,995

    1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Base

    135,990 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska

    Come see this 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 REG CAB 2WD 119WB before someone takes it home!* This Chevrolet C/K 1500 is a Bargain with These Options *Speedometer,odometer,voltmeter,fuel/engine temp/oil pressure gauges w/telltale lights, Rear-wheel anti-lock brake system, Pwr steering, Mechanical jack & wheel wrench, Intermittent windshield wiper system, Independent front suspension w/coil springs, Glove box w/latched door, beverage holder, Front 1.25" diameter stabilizer bar, Dual color-keyed padded vinyl sunshades, Dual black below-eye-line exterior 9" x 6.5" mirrors w/adj heads.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet C/K 1500 come see us at Sid Dillon Crete, 2455 Hwy 33, Crete, NE 68333. Just minutes away!*Thank you for choosing to visit Sid Dillon in Crete, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Crete has the brand new, used, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Schedule service on your vehicle in Crete at Sid Dillon. Contact our Internet Specialist at (866)906-7153 for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GCEC14Z2NZ239354
    Stock: 8F4029B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

C/K 1500 Series Reviews & Specs