Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Consumer Reviews

Still Truckin'! v_nick , 01/04/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I can't kill it! It runs and runs and runs! And it still looks great. I haven't had a significant repair in several years. In my last review (2006), I was happy, but more so now. 130,000 miles on the odometer, which would be significantly more had I not had other vehicles I drive to work. Friends compliment me on its appearance, and I have had offers to buy it. Bullet Proof Reliability is the slogan that belongs to this truck!

Truck with True Grit 98silverado , 01/08/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have a 1998 4x4 5.7 v8 extended cab despite the options given on the top of the page. It's got 68k on it, and I really do beat it up. Its been from Northern Illinois to Alabama where I go to school and the ride is that of a new tahoe. I've only had to replace one of the two cat converters, and a fan belt. Its candy apple red, and man, its a great looking truck. I take it on the dirt roads in South Dakota and it just never fails.

1998 2wd long bed 4.3 v6 auto crack007 , 06/29/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased this truck to keep miles off my 07 hd and for better mpg. It gets 23 to 25 on the highway at 70. average 16.5 to 18.5 close to home w many trips on the farm has a 95 gallon fuel tank w tool book in the back, loaded with 700 to 1300 lbs of tools and fuel in bed at all times. Has 125000 miles had to have the lock up sensor and the valve body bored out to fix a hard shift problem cost $250 to have fixed. Overall its a pretty good truck decent mpg and the v6 pulls it down the road well w out much shifting back and forth. For a decent work truck i can't complain about this truck, it does what it was purchased for well.

good truck truckinkev , 06/15/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used with about 20,000 miles on it. Since I've had it I've been very pleased with my truck. It's black with chrome wheels and is really sharp, even Ford guys turn their heads to look at it. So far the only major complaint has been the muffler. For some reason the stock muffler has a vibrating noise when the truck is cold. The muffler was replaced under warrenty 4 times and it still does it. I suppose I'll just have to live with it. This was the last year for this body style, you would think they'd have figured it out after 10 years! Enough complaining, I really love this truck. The 4.3 six with the 4 spd auto gets me 18-21 mpg! No B.S.!