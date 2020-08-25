Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale Near Me
8 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 136,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,987
- 164,136 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$10,888
- 173,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,988
- 112,000 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 2,275 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
- 135,990 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 234,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 159,520 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series searches:
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.540 Reviews
Report abuse
Gilbo,12/31/2002
I find it amusing when I look at some auto ads, where the seller states "lots of new parts". My ad would state "no new parts...never needs any". It's so reliable, that I never do anything to it. I put on over 30K miles a year, and it has over 170K on it now. The only bad thing about this truck is that mine has a bench seat, which of course doesn't recline. If you want a truck for work or play, that runs in hot or cold, and is as reliable as the day is long, get this truck.