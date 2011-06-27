Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$1,749
|$2,170
|Clean
|$851
|$1,548
|$1,922
|Average
|$624
|$1,144
|$1,425
|Rough
|$398
|$741
|$928
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$970
|$1,764
|$2,189
|Clean
|$856
|$1,561
|$1,938
|Average
|$628
|$1,154
|$1,437
|Rough
|$400
|$747
|$936
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,270
|$2,327
|$2,893
|Clean
|$1,121
|$2,058
|$2,562
|Average
|$823
|$1,522
|$1,899
|Rough
|$524
|$985
|$1,237
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Cavalier RS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,044
|$2,127
|$2,705
|Clean
|$922
|$1,881
|$2,395
|Average
|$676
|$1,391
|$1,776
|Rough
|$431
|$900
|$1,157
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$3,293
|$4,166
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,914
|$3,689
|Average
|$1,075
|$2,154
|$2,735
|Rough
|$685
|$1,394
|$1,782
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$2,026
|$2,542
|Clean
|$940
|$1,793
|$2,251
|Average
|$690
|$1,325
|$1,669
|Rough
|$440
|$858
|$1,087